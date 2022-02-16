ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Mining Should Be on the Radar for Entrepreneurs Interested in Sustainability

By Ed Macha
 1 day ago

Industrial revolutions of the past have developed nations, improved economies and driven mass education, but each time, with more minerals and metals to keep it up. People were using candles 200 years ago before incandescence, and now LED lights are even more efficient. From burning wood to coal, then oil and natural gas, and now, nuclear and renewables – every move entrepreneurs make towards sustainability requires more mining.

Mining operations in underdeveloped countries create economies, new jobs and wealth, improving their overall socioeconomic status. The World Bank estimates that “nonrenewable mineral resources play a dominant role in 81 countries that collectively account for a quarter of world GDP, half of the world's population, and nearly 70 percent of those in extreme poverty.”

With the emerging Industry 4.0 revolution, now is an ideal time to innovate. Automation can optimize natural resource processing while minimizing waste in the air, water and land. Machine learning and artificial intelligence will increase processing efficiency and further reduce adverse effects. Instead of limiting access, governments should collaborate closely with energy and mining companies and focus on informing and educating their citizens on how mining benefits their economies and improves their quality of life.

Sustainable products need raw materials

As the world’s population continues to grow exponentially and developing countries build their critical infrastructures, mining will need to grow exponentially, too. A typical vehicle uses 80 pounds of copper, but an electric vehicle needs 200, about the same as a three-bedroom home. This means that adding even one electric car per household will nearly triple the demand for copper. According to a 2020 World Bank study , aluminum already accounts for 85% of solar photovoltaic components, and experts predict that the aluminum used in cars, which improves their fuel efficiency and reduces CO2 emissions, will increase 60% by 2025 . More sustainable materials can only come through more mining.

Processing the materials amplifies the need for them

Beyond the raw materials themselves needed to make sustainable technologies and products, mining is also what turns those raw materials into usable commodities. If we want more sustainable energy and infrastructure, mining is the only way to support it — and sustainable mining is the only way to preserve the resources needed while also preserving the earth that creates them.

The U.S. has well-regulated labor and safety rules and access to better technology, but a history of pollution paired with a lack of understanding from the general public and policymakers has led to reactive policies that limit exploration and permitting. As a result, U.S. sustainability is dependent on foreign raw materials. In 2018 , the U.S. was 100% reliant on foreign sources for the arsenic, gallium and indium needed for solar panels, the rare-earth elements for domestic wind turbine demands and the graphite and manganese for batteries.

Meanwhile, mining companies build in countries with more relaxed regulations, letting them pollute the environment and deplete their resources if it yields greater profits. We gain nothing from strict U.S. regulations that make us dependent on buying our raw materials from these countries that continue to damage the planet. To take the lead in sustainability, entrepreneurs should set an example by moving away from the mentality of profits-above-all and pushing for a global consensus on common-sense regulations, emissions and responsible mining.

We need people to be informed and support this essential industry if we ever want to realize sustainable development and create a future where businesses of all kinds are able to not only survive, but thrive. As unlikely as it seems, the key to reducing emissions and improving people’s lives is mining.

Related
beincrypto.com

Norway’s KryptoVault Proves Bitcoin Mining Can be Sustainable

KryptoVault is smashing the mining naysayers out of the park with its sustainable operation that helps put Norway’s hashrate at 0.3% of the global computing grunt. KryptoVault is helping the sustainable forestry industry in Norway by drying logs in four hours what would take the sun two to three months using heat generated from bitcoin mining, and is planning to dry seaweed in the upcoming months. The heat at Hønesfoss is channeled into twelve skips via corrugated pipes to dry damp timber.
MARKETS
bakingbusiness.com

Cargill global survey finds rising interest in sustainability

MINNEAPOLIS — Fifty-five percent of respondents in Cargill’s global FATitudes survey released Feb. 3 said they would be more likely to purchase a packaged food item if it included a sustainability claim, which was up 4 percentage points from the last survey in 2019. The most recent survey...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Why Fashion Should Take Sustainability Talk from Checkmarks to Concrete Claims

Environmental responsibility has become a shared ideal and goal for much of the fashion and textile world, and as a result, companies have ramped up their outward communication about their efforts to reach consumers and industry partners. But this desire to market sustainability could be complicating the conversation. According to Marc Lewkowitz, president and CEO of U.S. pima cotton promotional organization Supima, how fashion speaks about sustainability needs an overhaul to weed out noise, get away from greenwashing and better reflect the complex nature of the topic. Many companies are leading with claims that either are not backed up or cannot...
ENVIRONMENT
decrypt.co

Galaxy Digital Announces Sustainability Plan, Touts 80% Clean Mining

Galaxy's new "sustainability program" will focus on environmental, social and governance issues. The move comes at a time of growing scrutiny about the impact of crypto firms in general. Galaxy Digital, a crypto trading giant with significant mining operations, announced a "sustainability program" on Thursday that is aimed at improving...
ENVIRONMENT
etftrends.com

How Abandoned Coal Mines Could Provide Sustainable Heat

The coal mines of Britain played a significant role in the development of industry, but now with so many abandoned and all set to be closed by October 2024, the U.K. is looking into alternative uses for the mines, reports CNBC. It’s part of a worldwide trend of moving to sustainability and emission reduction, with countries everywhere tackling solutions in new and innovative ways.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

GSCW chat: Proterra buying and selling into a broken supply chain

This fireside chat is from Auto Day of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week. Day 4 focuses on truck manufacturers, suppliers and advanced technologies. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Scaling critical electrification components in a supply chain crisis. DETAILS: From running the $1 billion sustainability effort at Delta Airlines just two years...
INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

These Are The Ten Biggest Crude Oil Production Companies

The oil and gas industry has witnessed a strong rebound since hitting lows in 2020, with oil prices now hovering around a six year high. Despite a better than expected recovery, uncertainty still remains over market dynamics. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the ten biggest crude oil production companies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
World Economic Forum

Issue Briefing: Advancing Toward Digital Agency

Web 3.0 will bring about a step-change in the relationship between people and technology. In screenless environments where we want seamless interaction, how will we ensure agency over data as it is collected and processed in real time?. The experts discuss the power of data intermediaries as a key to...
INTERNET
US News and World Report

How to Prepare for a Cybersecurity Career

The safety of digital channels is a matter of global concern and growing importance. News stories about computer takeover scams, data breaches and virtual surveillance are frequent and alarming. Those who want to help address these threats – and enter a well-paid profession with plenty of job opportunities – should consider preparing for a career in cybersecurity.
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

After a Painful 2021, Is It Time to Buy China ETFs?

Over the years, China’s economy has become a key gauge of global economic and investment health. China’s $13 trillion economy, second in size just after the United States, makes up about a third of global growth each year. So, if China’s debt-ridden economy’s growth slows down and stocks fall on regulatory stringency, which actually has been the case of late, the global economy will have to pay the price for it, in some way or the other.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

