ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

January retail sales surge 3.8% as consumers defy inflation

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Business Writers
cbs12.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Fueled by pay gains, solid hiring and enhanced savings, Americans sharply ramped up their spending at retail stores last month in a sign that many consumers remain unfazed by rising inflation. Retail sales jumped 3.8% from December to January, the Commerce Department said Wednesday,...

cbs12.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

January retail sales bounce back after Omicron disruption

Shoppers returned to the high street in droves last month as UK retail sales rebounded after the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and the easing of related restrictions, new figures show. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said sales rose by 1.9% in January, meaning they were 3.6%...
RETAIL
US News and World Report

Tokyo's Core Consumer Inflation Seen Picking up in February - Reuters Poll

TOKYO (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Tokyo likely rose in February at a faster rate than in the previous month on surging fuel costs, underlining the prospect of price pressures picking up nationwide, a Reuters poll showed. Consumer inflation across Japan, including in its capital, is expected to rise...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Retail sales bounce back in Great Britain as Omicron fears ease

Retail sales rebounded in January as shoppers returned to the high street after the disruption caused by the Omicron variant eased. Official figures showed that sales increased by 1.9% in Great Britain last month, with much of the boost to sales credited to an increase in the sales of furniture and DIY tools as households refreshed their homes.
BUSINESS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Rising claims, falling starts

Feb 17 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. RISING CLAIMS, FALLING STARTS (1204 EST/1704 GMT) Thursday's data included jobless claims and housing starts that were less than stellar, but economists seemed...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Consumer Prices#Ap#Americans#The Commerce Department#The Federal Reserve#Pnc Financial#Omicron#Bankrate Com#Pandem
Reuters

Japan's consumer prices rise in January, but at slower pace

TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose for a fifth straight month in January but at a slower pace than in the previous month, boosting the likelihood the country's central bank will lag behind other economies in raising interest rates. Consumer inflation is expected to pick up...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. import prices rebound sharply in January

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. import prices increased by the most in nearly 11 years in January amid a jump the cost of energy products and strained supply chains, the latest indication that high inflation could persist for a while. Import prices increased 2.0% last month, the largest rise...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
KTLA

U.S. wholesale inflation surges again, rising 9.7% from a year earlier

Wholesale inflation in the United States surged again last month, rising 9.7% from a year earlier in a sign that price pressures remain high at all levels of the economy. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — jumped 1% from December. The year-over-year […]
BUSINESS
CBS News

Wholesale prices jump, adding to inflation woes for U.S. consumers

Wholesale inflation in the U.S. surged again last month, rising 9.7% from a year earlier, in a sign that price pressures remain high at all levels of the economy. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its Producer Price Index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — jumped 1% from December. The year-over-year increase was down from the record 9.8% recorded in both November and December but was well above what economists had been expecting. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, wholesale inflation rose 0.8% from December and 8.3% from January 2021.
BUSINESS
kion546.com

No end to America’s rising prices: Another inflation measure rose in January

America’s rising prices were unrelenting in January. Another key inflation measure showed prices rising more than expected last month. The producer price index, which tracks average price changes America’s producers get paid for their goods and services over time, rose 9.7% in the 12 months ended in January, not adjusted for seasonal swings, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. That was far higher than economists had expected, albeit a 0.1 percentage point decrease from the revised series high set at the end of 2021.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. producer prices surge in January

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in January as supply chains remained snarled, another sign that high inflation could persist through much of this year. The producer price index for final demand jumped 1.0% last month after climbing 0.4% in December, the Labor Department...
BUSINESS
AFP

US retailers begin 2022 with a big jump in sales

US retail sales boomed in January as shops more than regained ground lost in an unexpected December slump, despite high inflation, according to government data released Wednesday. Retail sales rose 3.8 percent last month, the Commerce Department said, double what was expected and a dramatic reversal of the 2.5 percent decline in December, which was worse than originally reported. "The strength of this rebound adds credence to the idea that December sales were weak largely because people pulled holiday purchases forward, fearing shortages of popular items," Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said, adding that the sales forecast better-than-expected growth in the first quarter. The White House cheered the data, saying on Twitter that it shows how President Joe Biden "has taken concrete action to get Americans back to work, battle Covid-19, and address supply chain issues, helping our economy continue to build on what has already been a historic period of growth."
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Forget stagflation. Retail sales point to a “boomflation” economy.

The latest data on retail sales for January, out Wednesday, shows that people are spending a lot on a wide range of things. The increase was 3.8% month over month, the biggest gain since March. But the number is not adjusted for inflation, so does it mean we are buying more, or just paying more?
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy