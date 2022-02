Perkins picked up his 100th career victory and remained undefeated on the season while leading the Crimson Tide to victory at Saturday's Division I Dual Meet Championships. Spaulding earned a 69-12 quarterfinal victory over St. Johnbury and a 46-32 semifinal win over Essex before upsetting Mount Anthony, 48-27, in the final. It was the first in-state loss in 36 years for Mount Anthony, which is the 32-time defending state champion. Perkins pinned Patriots heavyweight Carson Herefeld in the title bout to lock up the final outcome. He also downed Essex standout Sebastian Coppola for the second time in three days, following up a dramatic pin during Thursday's clash that lifted the Tide to a 37-36 win over the Hornets. Spaulding will return to action during state championships Feb. 25-26 at CVU.

