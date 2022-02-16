ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

MPD investigates fatal shooting on north side

KARE 11
KARE 11
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a man has died after being shot in north Minneapolis Tuesday evening. According to police, squads responded to the 3600 block of North 4th...

www.kare11.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KARE 11

Two arrested after shooting at Golden Valley officers

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Golden Valley police took two people into custody Wednesday night after they fired multiple shots at officers and tried running away. According to Golden Valley Police, on Feb. 16 officers responded to the 3000 block of Major Ave N. around 9:30 p.m. after getting reports that a "suspicious vehicle" was in the area.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
KARE 11

SPPD: Rideshare driver shot, carjacked by passengers

ST PAUL, Minn. — A rideshare driver is in critical condition Thursday night after being shot by passengers and carjacked, according to St. Paul police. Officials say officers responded to the intersection of Flandrau Street North and Old Hudson Road just before 6 p.m. following at least two reports of a man lying in the middle of the street.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
KARE 11

Arrest made in death of 15-year-old Deshaun Hill

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say an arrest has been made in connection to the death of 15-year-old Deshaun Hill, who was shot and killed earlier this month in north Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department confirmed the arrest on Wednesday, but didn't release any further details to "protect the integrity of the investigation and to address safety concerns."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Use-of-force expert, ex-officer Kueng testify Thursday

ST PAUL, Minn. — Use-of-force expert Steve Ijames called to testify by Kueng's attorney. Kueng on Derek Chauvin: "He was my senior officer and I trusted his advice" Tou Thao says he was filling a "support unit" role at the scene. Thursday marks the final day of testimony for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Ramsey PD seeking public's help locating missing endangered man

RAMSEY, Minn. — Police are asking for help locating an endangered 60-year-old Ramsey man. According to a press released from the Ramsey Police Department, officers were notified Friday morning that Clarence Sim Crosby had missed several medical appointments. Authorities say when they checked out his home, Crosby's vehicle was gone and it appeared he hadn't been inside in a few days.
RAMSEY, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis kids march against gun violence after bus driver shot on job

MINNEAPOLIS — Sheridan Dual Immersion School students, staff and parents held a march against gun violence Friday afternoon -- an idea out into motion by a second grader. While parents and teachers lined the building in support, it was that student's entire classroom then got to work, securing permission from the principal, figuring out logistics like the march route, and inviting the rest of the school community to join them.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mpd#North Side#Minneapolis Police#Shotspotter
KARE 11

I-394 near Minnetonka reopens after fatal crash

MINNEAPOLIS — A fatal crash near Minnetonka closed 1-394 eastbound near Minnetonka for several hours Friday morning as the incident was reconstructed and the road cleared. As of 7 a.m. the interstate was open and traffic was flowing again. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened just before...
MINNETONKA, MN
KARE 11

Thao, Kueng testify in federal trial Wednesday

ST PAUL, Minn. — Ex-officer J Alexander Kueng on Chauvin: "He was my senior officer and I trusted his advice." Tou Thao says he was filling a "support unit" role at the scene. All three ex-officers will testify in federal trial. Darnella Frazier briefly leaves witness stand in tears...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years in prison

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — On Friday, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu sentenced former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter to two years for shooting and killing Daunte Wright. Per Minnesota rules, at least 16 months of that sentence will be served in prison. The rest of the sentence, eight...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KARE 11

Ex-officer Tou Thao takes the stand as first witness for defense

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tou Thao says he was filling a "support unit" role at the scene. All three ex-officers will testify in federal trial. Darnella Frazier briefly leaves witness stand in tears at beginning of testimony. National use-of-force expert Timothy Longo testifies on officer response. Former Minneapolis police...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Fire at Fleet Farm store in Blaine

BLAINE, Minn. — Firefighters responded to a large fire at a Fleet Farm store in Blaine on Thursday afternoon. The Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department confirmed in a social media post that its firefighters were responding to a three-alarm fire at the store, though no other details were provided. Firefighters advised the public to avoid the area.
BLAINE, MN
KARE 11

Human smuggling suspect indicted by federal grand jury

MINNEAPOLIS — A Florida man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of human smuggling after the bodies of four people were found near the Canada and U.S. border during a blizzard last month. Acting United States Attorney Charles J. Kovats announced the indictment of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KARE 11

Kim Potter sentencing: Prosecutors to seek 7 years

Less than two months after a jury found former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright, a Hennepin County Judge will issue Potter's prison sentence Friday. Potter's sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Judge Regina...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy