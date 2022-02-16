MPD investigates fatal shooting on north side

BECKER, Minn. — An alleged drug dealer is off the street and facing charges, thanks to an attentive deputy who just happened to be in the right place at the right time. Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott says the plain clothes investigator was on his way to work last Friday when he drove by a gas station and saw the vehicle of a wanted man.

SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO