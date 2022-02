A program that allowed some 7.6 million homeowners across the country to press pause on their monthly mortgage payment during the COVID pandemic came to an end in late September. The wave of foreclosures that some initially feared has not materialized, but thousands of California homeowners are nonetheless contending with the debt that piled up as they dealt with unemployment or ill health. They also must grapple with their mortgage servicers, the financial middlemen charged with collecting that debt on behalf of the banks and investors that own the loans.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO