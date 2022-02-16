ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK inflation forecast to hit 8% in April amid cost of living crisis

By Phillip Inman
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T6MiK_0eG5jTpZ00
A shop customer walks past chilled meats Photograph: Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

Britain’s hard-pressed households have been warned to expect a fresh squeeze on their living standards in the coming months after the annual inflation rate climbed for a 13th month to its highest point in almost 30 years.

Economists said they expected the government’s preferred measure of the yearly jump in the cost of living – the consumer prices index – to rise from 5.5% in January to almost 8% in April when household energy bills will soar by hundreds of pounds.

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that the least generous January clothing and footwear sales since 1990 were responsible for the 0.1 percentage point increase in the annual inflation rate last month. Prices actually fell on the month but by a smaller amount than in January 2021.

Rishi Sunak said the government understood the pressures people were facing with the cost of living, but the chancellor was warned by a leading thinktank that rising inflation meant it would cost the Treasury an extra £11bn this year to service the UK’s national debt of more than £2tn.

Isabel Stockton, a research economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said interest payments on index-linked debt were calculated using an alternative measure of inflation – the retail prices index – which is running at 7.8%, considerably higher than anticipated in last October’s budget.

“As a result we now project that central government spending on debt interest this financial year will come in at around £69bn, some £11bn higher than the £58bn forecast in the October 2021 budget and £27bn above the £42bn forecast in the March 2021 budget,” Stockton said.

City economists had expected CPI inflation to remain at 5.4% in January and said the latest increase elevated the chances of the Bank of England raising interest rates for a third successive time when its monetary policy committee meets next month.

Business and consumer groups said the sharp rise in inflation would harm living standards and push more firms towards insolvency, while Labour and unions said the government was failing to tackle the UK’s worsening cost of living crisis.

The CBI business lobby group said the government needed to react by cutting taxes on investment to boost productivity and by allowing businesses to award sustainable annual wage rises. Frances O’Grady, the general secretary of the TUC, said extra energy costs and tax rises in April would force families to make savings elsewhere, meaning “business revenues will fall, and the [economic] recovery will be choked off”.

UK inflation graphic

On Tuesday, official figures showed that a rise in annual wage growth in December failed to outpace inflation . With inflation expected to keep rising over the coming months, the Resolution Foundation thinktank said Britain was on track for the biggest squeeze on living standards in six decades.

Sunak defended the government’s response to the “global challenge” of high inflation, saying the Treasury would provide millions of households with up to £350 to help with rising energy bills.

Suren Thiru, the chief economist of the British Chambers of Commerce, said tightening monetary policy too quickly risked undermining confidence and the wider recovery. “[It] will do little to curb the global factors behind the current inflationary surge,” he said.

“More needs to be done to limit the unprecedented rise in costs facing businesses, including financial support for those struggling with soaring energy bills and delaying April’s national insurance rise.”

Despite January’s rise in inflation, the ONS said prices for goods and services decreased by 0.1% that month after restaurant and hotel prices – which played a large part in the inflationary increase before Christmas – fell back.

The rising costs of some household goods also pushed up inflation but were offset partly by cheaper petrol and diesel prices in January after record highs at the end of 2021.

Most economists expect inflation to fall in the second half of the year after reaching a peak above 7% in April, when the energy regulator, Ofgem, will raise the price cap on default tariffs by 54%, adding more than £600 to annual bills.

But the cap could be raised again in October unless the cost of gas and petrol on international markets drops as expected in the summer.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Last month, the Bank of England said inflation would peak at more than 7% in the spring but then decrease over the next two years to its target rate of 2%.

Pat McFadden, the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, said the latest figures showed the cost of living crisis was not going away any time soon. “With inflation expected to rise even further, and working people already feeling the crunch, the Tories should have taken action by now,” he said.

“Instead, the chancellor’s buy now, pay later scheme on energy bills loads up debt for future years, while his tax rises will only make matters worse.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Fastest rent rise in five years adds to concerns over UK cost of living crisis

Private rents in the UK are rising at the fastest rate in five years, ratcheting up the cost of living burden on millions of households. The average cost of renting for UK tenants rose by 2% in 2021 – the largest annual increase since 2017, figures from the Office for National Statistics show. Soaring rental prices, coupled with inflation hitting 5.5% in January, will pile further pressure on the government to increase support for vulnerable families.
HOMELESS
dailyforex.com

Inflation Continues to Accelerate, Boosting Gold

Following last week’s release of US inflation data which showed the annualized rate at a 40-year high of 7.5%, it was the turn yesterday of the UK and Canada to release their respective CPI data points. The British CPI release came first and showed inflation increasing at a rate...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Pat Mcfadden
TheConversationAU

Vital Signs: Unemployment steady at 4.2%, but it will need to go lower still to lift wages

Thursday brought news that Australia’s official unemployment rate in January remained at a historically low 4.2%. In parliament, Prime Minister Scott Morrision boasted of the nation being on track to achieve a rate “with a 3 in front of it” this year. It’s entirely possible the unemployment rate will drop further. The Reserve Bank of Australia’s central forecast is 3.75% by the end of 2022. Some economists have suggested it could be driven down below 3%. With economic management is a key issue at any election, it is clear the state of the labour market will be a big part of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japan's consumer prices rise in January, but at slower pace

TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose for a fifth straight month in January but at a slower pace than in the previous month, boosting the likelihood the country's central bank will lag behind other economies in raising interest rates. Consumer inflation is expected to pick up...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Cost Of Living#Consumer Prices#Interest Rates#Living Standards#Uk#Treasury#The Bank Of England
The Independent

Landlords demand rent guarantees as living cost crisis hits tenants

Soaring rental costs, tumbling availability, and economic uncertainty is fuelling the increasing demand for rent guarantees as cautious landlords seek to protect their revenues from the knock-on effects of the cost of living crisis.The number of landlords asking for a guarantor has risen by 36 per cent in four years, according to new data. At the same time the average cost of rent reached a 13-year high of £969 in the last quarter of 2021, an 8.3 per cent annual rise, Zoopla has warned.Rent now accounts for 37 per cent of gross income for a single earner and average rents...
HOUSE RENT
The Independent

Cost of living crisis: The worst household appliances to leave on standby

Rising global gas prices mean that UK households are facing massive energy bills in 2022, exacerbating an already-spiralling cost of living crisis that has seen the price of food, fuel, national insurance contributions and mortgage repayments all going up while salaries stagnate.The Bank of England has meanwhile warned that inflation is expected to climb from its current level of 5.4 per cent to more than 7 per cent this spring, meaning the situation is unlikely to improve anytime soon.The increase in the cost of domestic electricity and gas was confirmed earlier this month when Ofgem, the UK energy regulator, announced...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Complex

Inflation in Canada Rises to Its Highest Rate in 30 Years, Again

Does anyone else have ​​déjà vu? After the inflation rate in Canada rose to 4.8 percent last month, Statistics Canada is now reporting the annual rate of inflation has risen to 5.1 percent for the first time in thirty years. This is the fastest pace for...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

UK inflation overshoot adds to brutal cost of living squeeze

Prices grew 5.5% over the year, a new three-decade high, driven by clothing and footwear. (Feb 16): UK inflation unexpectedly accelerated for a fourth straight month in January, highlighting a cost-of- living crisis that’s set to worsen dramatically this year. Prices grew 5.5% over the year, a new three-decade...
BUSINESS
CNBC

UK inflation rate hits new 30-year high at 5.5%

LONDON — U.K. inflation came in at an annual 5.5% in January, slightly ahead of forecasts and remaining at a 30-year high. On a monthly basis, consumer prices contracted by 0.1%, slightly less than expected by economists in a Reuters poll. The annual print was expected to remain at 5.4%.
BUSINESS
BBC

Living costs hit fresh 30-year high as households squeezed

The cost of living hit a fresh 30-year high last month as energy, fuel and food prices continued to soar and retailers reined in seasonal discounts. Prices surged by 5.5% in the 12 months to January, up from 5.4% in December, increasing the squeeze on household budgets. Inflation is now...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Starmer urges action to tackle rising cost of living

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it is reasonable for workers to demand higher wages as he urged the Government to do more to tackle the rising cost of living.In comments seen as a veiled rebuke to Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, Sir Keir said it is “very difficult” to tell people they are not entitled to ask for a pay increase.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation reached 5.5% in January, while wages have failed to keep up with rising prices.Mr Bailey, who took home £575,538 in pay and benefits last year, suggested...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Guardian

154K+
Followers
52K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy