Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain suffered an unexpected 3-1 defeat at Nantes.Randal Kolo Muani gave the hosts an early lead before Lionel Messi was denied a swift equaliser by a fine save from Alban Lafont.Nantes doubled their lead through a fine strike by Quentin Merlin in the 16th minute.Dennis Appiah was shown a straight red card late in the first half after bring down Kylian Mbappe when he was through on goal – only for the decision to be changed to a yellow following a VAR review.Referee Mikael Lesage then initially did not award a penalty for handball by...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO