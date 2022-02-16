ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genshin Impact developer brings HoYoverse to cater to global audience

By Anushka Mohanta
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiHoYo, the developer of the most popular role-playing game right now that is Genshin Impact has taken one step ahead to meet the demands of global audience and create more new and engaging content for their players. A Shanghai based company founded in 2012, MiHoYo has come a long...

ClutchPoints

miHoYo Pushes for Global with HoYoverse: A Virtual World Experience

In a blog post on the new HoYoverse website, the launch of this global gaming brand was announced, along with its aim to “provide global players with an immersive virtual world experience.” According to them, the launch of HoYoverse is a show of commitment to miHoYo’s global audiences. Their titles, such as Genshin Impact, Honkai Impact 3rd, and Tears of Themis, were received well by players outside of their main country of operations in China.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Genshin Impact Characters Leak

In-game renders for a pair of new Genshin Impact characters have apparently leaked online. Yelan and Kamisato Ayato will both be Hydro characters, with Yelan using a bow and Ayato a sword. The renders of the two new characters were shared on Twitter by reliable leaker @anonsbelle, but there's currently no information when players can expect to see these two added to the game. While these leaks seem fairly legitimate, readers are always encouraged to take this sort of thing with a grain of salt until we get some kind of official confirmation from miHoYo.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Genshin Impact 2.5 Story Quests Revealed

During the Genshin Impact 2.5 Special Event Livestream, two new Story Quests were revealed. We get to know Raiden Shogun even more as she gets an Act II for her Story Quest. Yae Miko also gets her own Story Quest, accompanying her release as a playable character. Raiden Shogun Story...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The best builds for the Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Yun Jin build: Prestigious performer. Searching for the best Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun build? Inazuma's archon of eternity and Electro is already back for a rerun, despite having first appeared only a few versions ago. In Genshin 2.5, she'll be appearing alongside Kokomi, and her best bud, Yae Miko, as well as in boss form for the new weekly Trounce Domain challenge.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Mobile Device#Hoyoverse#Mihoyo#Honkai Impact#Shfit
PC Gamer

Everything we know about Genshin Impact 2.5

Explore Enkanomiya with these Genshin Impact 2.4 guides. Genshin Impact Yun Jin build: Prestigious performer. Want to know what's coming in Genshin Impact 2.5? The special programme for the new version has aired, finally confirming beta leaks surrounding Yae Miko's arrival, the Raiden Shogun rerun, and that new crazy-looking weekly boss that seems to be Ei piloting a puppet suit with a giant katana.
VIDEO GAMES
