According to new research released Thursday, by the Center on Povery and social Policy at Columbia University, children in povery spiked dramatically in January. This after the expiration of President Biden's expanded child benefit at the end of last year. Researchers say the child poverty rate rose from 12 percent in December 2021 to 17 percent last month. nationwide. Here in Florida, nearly 55 percent of the state's four million children are either living in or near poverty, in households that are one missed paycheck away from not being able to meet basic needs. National data shows Florida ranks 35th in the nation, over 70 percent of these children are Black or Latino.

ADVOCACY ・ 9 HOURS AGO