Everything you need to know for Rams’ Super Bowl parade in LA

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
It’s already been a a few days since the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals, but the celebrating won’t stop anytime soon. After a few players had a mini parade at Disneyland on Monday, the whole team will ride through Los Angeles on Wednesday for the official parade.

All players and coaches will be in attendance to celebrate their championship with fans in LA, the team’s first Super Bowl title while calling Southern California home.

We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know for the parade today, from the schedule to the route to TV and streaming options. It’s a day of celebration, one that fans outside of Los Angeles can enjoy from afar, too.

Schedule (times in PT)

  • 8 am: Rally space in Expo park opens
  • 11 am – 12 pm: Parade
  • 12 pm – 12:30 pm: Rally at Coliseum

Route

Tickets

  • This is a free event to the public with no tickets needed. It’s first come, first serve for parking and availability

Parking

  • Parking will be limited at the Grand and Flower lots starting at 6 am

TV and streaming

  • The parade will be broadcast on KTLA in Los Angeles
  • It will also be streamed on the KTLA YouTube channel
  • NFL Network will have live coverage of the parade, as well

