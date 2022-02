Well, you need to be patient. The Golden Eagles don’t actually start until they host Cincinnati on Saturday. However, that means that we’ve got a little bit more time to do some season previewing! We’ve already talked about the returning players on the roster as well as how the newcomers fit in around them. Today we’re going to talk about three big questions, maybe the biggest questions facing Marquette as they head into the 2022 season.

MARQUETTE, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO