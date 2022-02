BMW isn't wasting any time launching new variants of its all-electric iX. Last year was the iX xDrive50i and now the BMW iX M60 has arrived. Now on display at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, the iX M60 is, simply put, the high-performance version of an already powerful SUV EV. Instead of the immensely popular xDrive50i's 516 horsepower and 564 lb-ft of torque, the iX M60 turns up the heat with a total of 610 hp and 811 lb-ft of street-melting torque. Note: the iX M60 has only seven ponies less than the V8-powered M5 Competition and, not to mention, instant torque. BMW says 0-60 mph happens in a mere 3.6 seconds and that power is nearly constant all the way to the electronically limited top speed of 155 mph.

