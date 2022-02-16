Investors bought a record share of homes in 2021. See where.

Homebuilder stocks are showing up as top picks on popular value screens, with huge projected earnings growth and rock-bottom valuations. There's a fascinating story bubbling underneath the surface of the market right now, and it's easy to miss because it's gotten little to no media attention. Homebuilder stocks are among the cheapest in the stock market right now, with Dr. Horton (DHI) trading for a forward price to earnings ratio of 5.3x, Lennar (LEN) trading for 5.7x forward earnings, Pulte Group (PHM) trading for 4.1x forward earnings, and Toll Brothers (TOL) trading for 5.3x forward earnings. For reference, the S&P 500 trades for around 20x forward earnings, and by all accounts, the housing market is in midst of the biggest boom that we will likely experience in our lifetimes.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO