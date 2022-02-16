Russia-Ukraine tensions could hit US consumer prices

Stocks fell Friday in Asia after a retreat on Wall Street as escalating worries over the possibility Russia may invade Ukraine rattled global financial markets. Benchmarks were moderately lower in Tokyo, Sydney and Hong Kong, but rose in Shanghai.On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 2.1%, its biggest drop in two weeks, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.8% and the Nasdaq composite slid 2.9%. The losses wiped out the major indexes’ weekly gains.The wave of selling came as President Joe Biden warned that Russia, which is believed to have built up some 150,000 military forces near Ukraine’s borders, could...
Comments / 0