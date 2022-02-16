ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Russia-Ukraine tensions could hit US consumer prices

Kilgore News Herald
 1 day ago

The Russia-Ukraine conflict could cause inflation to...

www.kilgorenewsherald.com

Reuters

Banking, oil stocks drag FTSE 100 lower as Ukraine tensions weigh

Feb 17 (Reuters) - UK shares fell on Thursday following reports of Ukrainian forces and pro-Moscow rebels trading fire, while weakness in financials and energy stocks further dented sentiment. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) declined 0.9%, extending losses from Wednesday, after data showed consumer prices rose at the fastest annual...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Prices#Russia#Ukraine#Cnn#Inflation
WPXI Pittsburgh

US stocks move broadly lower as Ukraine tensions persist

Technology companies led a broad slide for stocks on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday, as renewed fear that Russia would invade Ukraine put global financial markets on edge. The S&P 500 fell 2% as of 3:09 p.m. Eastern, on pace for its first loss in three days. The Dow...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

20-year Treasury bond heads for its biggest one-day rally since December amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

The 20-year Treasury bond headed for its biggest rally since December on Thursday amid broad-based demand for the safety of U.S. government debt. The 20-year yield fell roughly 7 basis points to 2.35% in afternoon trading, putting it on pace for its biggest one-day drop since Dec. 3, 2021, when the rate fell 9.3 basis points, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Demand for government paper was fueled by ongoing tensions between Russia and the Ukraine, which sent Treasury yields lower across the board and led to a more than 350 point drop in Dow industrials . The 20-year bond, which was re-introduced in May 2020 for the first time since 1986, currently offers a higher yield than its 30-year counterpart , which traded at 2.3%.
MARKETS
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures slip on heightening Ukraine tensions

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slid on Thursday after reports of clashes in eastern Ukraine kept investors on edge, while weekly jobless claims data was awaited for clues on a labor market recovery.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mixed as Ukraine tensions send US stocks lower

Stocks fell Friday in Asia after a retreat on Wall Street as escalating worries over the possibility Russia may invade Ukraine rattled global financial markets. Benchmarks were moderately lower in Tokyo, Sydney and Hong Kong, but rose in Shanghai.On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 2.1%, its biggest drop in two weeks, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.8% and the Nasdaq composite slid 2.9%. The losses wiped out the major indexes’ weekly gains.The wave of selling came as President Joe Biden warned that Russia, which is believed to have built up some 150,000 military forces near Ukraine’s borders, could...
WORLD
MarketWatch

Asian markets slip as Ukraine tensions rattle investors

BANGKOK — Stocks fell Friday in Asia after a retreat on Wall Street as escalating worries over the possibility Russia may invade Ukraine rattled global financial markets. Japan reported Friday that its core inflation rate, excluding volatile energy and food costs, rose 0.2% in January, way below the decades-high figures seen in most major economies and far short of the Bank of Japan’s 2% target.
WORLD
erienewsnow.com

No end to America's rising prices: Another inflation measure rose in January

America's rising prices were unrelenting in January. Another key inflation measure showed prices rising more than expected last month. The producer price index, which tracks average price changes America's producers get paid for their goods and services over time, rose 9.7% in the 12 months ended in January, not adjusted for seasonal swings, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. That was far higher than economists had expected, albeit a 0.1 percentage point decrease from the revised series high set at the end of 2021.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russia, China tone down G20 text on geopolitical tensions

JAKARTA/TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Russia and China watered down a communique being drafted by heads of the Group of 20 major economies on Friday to remove a reference to "current" geopolitical tensions clouding the global economic outlook, sources at the talks said. The meeting of G20 finance ministers and...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. import prices rebound sharply in January

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. import prices increased by the most in nearly 11 years in January amid a jump the cost of energy products and strained supply chains, the latest indication that high inflation could persist for a while. Import prices increased 2.0% last month, the largest rise...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Japan's consumer prices rose in January, but at a slower pace

Japan's core consumer prices rose for a fifth straight month in January but at a slower pace than in the previous month, boosting the likelihood the country's central bank will lag behind other economies in raising interest rates. The core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food prices...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Shares firmer on investor hopes for Ukraine talks, not war

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Stocks rose cautiously on Friday as investors pinned their hopes on high-level diplomacy next week to avoid a Russian invasion of Ukraine. U.S. stock index futures rose after news that the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed to a meeting with Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, raising the prospect of ending the standoff over Ukraine. read more.
MARKETS
CBS News

Wholesale prices jump, adding to inflation woes for U.S. consumers

Wholesale inflation in the U.S. surged again last month, rising 9.7% from a year earlier, in a sign that price pressures remain high at all levels of the economy. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its Producer Price Index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — jumped 1% from December. The year-over-year increase was down from the record 9.8% recorded in both November and December but was well above what economists had been expecting. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, wholesale inflation rose 0.8% from December and 8.3% from January 2021.
BUSINESS

