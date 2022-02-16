ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Theme Park Rangers Radar 7: Up on Iron Gwazi, a ‘Coco’ sighting, an eye-deceiver

By Dewayne Bevil, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fCCYR_0eG5fUHm00
Bert and Mary Poppins hit the streets of Frontierland as the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade debuts at Magic Kingdom on Feb. 11, 2022. Dewayne Bevil/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Theme Park Rangers Radar rolls from the top of Florida’s tallest roller coaster to the streets of Magic Kingdom on the lookout for fresh characters this week. Plus, there’s a side trip to hang at Museum of Illusions Orlando (or so it appears) on International Drive.

Radar is a gathering of theme-park tidbits, sidebars, outtakes and scraps from Orlando Sentinel reporting. It publishes on OrlandoSentinel.com on Wednesdays.

Iron Gwazi’s near misses

My last truly focused memory from aboard Iron Gwazi roller coaster was at the crest of its 206-foot-tall lift hill. There is a bit of hesitancy before gravity pulls the train completely over the top and onto its rip-roaring course at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

From there we could see tons of wooden supports and crisscrossing construction, part of it resembling a gigantic clamshell. After that, it’s all a blur of spins and twists along purple steel rails.

Later, my seatmate Jonathan Smith explained what I saw. He’s the corporate vice president of rides and engineering and he had taken 15 trips around the new coaster by the time we rode midday during last week’s media preview.

The coaster section in question is the “triple crossover area,” he says.

“So, you are going underneath a bunch of other track, right? There are two other moments where track goes to different directions, where you’re going underneath on the drop,” Smith says. “You kind of have nice little near-miss experiences.”

Not sure I’d put “nice” and “near miss” in same sentence, but he’s the VP.

“As you’re maneuvering that first drop, you get to the bottom and you’re talking about that clamshell. That’s an outward banked curve,” he says. “In most of those curves on traditional roller coasters, you bank on the inside edge of that curve, [but on Iron Gwazi] what you’re actually doing is you’re maneuvering and banking to the outside of the curve. You actually get a nice, floating airtime sensation as you’re maneuvering that element. It’s really amazing.”

“Nice” and “airtime” are OK in Radar’s book.

One last iota of math and engineering. Iron Gwazi’s hill is 206 feet and its drop is also 206 feet, which doesn’t sound healthy at 76 mph. They built a pit into the ground at the bottom of the hill, giving breathing room and creating a rare Florida basement of sorts. Smith says that makes it the world’s longest drop for a hybrid coaster.

Iron Gwazi officially opens to the public on March 11.

Eye-drive trickery

Museum of Illusions opened in Icon Park last January. It’s stocked with dozens of mind-bending visual tricks and a dream scenario for Instagrammers. Visitors can choose among kaleidoscope effects, size-shifting rooms, mirror-aided mirages, a scene that appears to put your head on a platter and more.

But what’s been the most popular illusion in there over the past 12 months?

It’s the reverse room, also referred to as the lifeguard shack, says Marc Gregory Tipton, sales and marketing manager.

“Our photos have had more than 7 million views,” he says, “and that’s the No. 1 photo.”

The effect turns everything on its side in pictures, allowing folks to pose in unusual, gravity-defying angles in the rafters above a lifeguard chair and other props. It’s good for group shots.

“You’re hanging from the ceiling, or you’re up against the beam. You can slide down the wall or whatever,” Tipton says.

“When you first look at it, you’re like ‘Wow.’ And then you go into this hole trying to figure it out. And you get it after you look at it a few times.”

Character studies

Walt Disney World has introduced another character caravan for Magic Kingdom, and it debuted with quite the population.

When Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade was announced in January, the lineup was said to include Merida; Moana; Nick and Judy from “Zootopia”; the Incredibles; Jose Carioca and Panchito, two of “The Three Caballeros”; King Louie and Baloo from “The Jungle Book” and Miguel from “Coco.”

On its debut day last week it also featured Aladdin, Jasmin, Genie, Mary Poppins, Bert, Mulan, Elena, Pocahontas, Stitch, Max, Marie, Clarabelle Cow, Timon, Woody, Jessie, Mulan, Meeko, Terk and Timon. At 30 members, that’s practically a parade, not to mention a stark contrast to Tinker Bell’s star turn, a caravan of one, at Magic Kingdom.

The format is flexible. Some characters are on floats; others dance along the route. The theming is loose, too. What kind of adventure are the group of Bert, Mary, Max (Goofy’s son), Marie (“The Aristocats”) and Stitch going on?

The lineup may vary from day to day. Making impressions on Day One were Miguel, the lead character from “Coco,” in mariachi mode and playing air guitar at times, and Clarabelle, who was high energy atop a float, dancing to the rejiggered “Vamos” music playing along the route. The group choreography looks taxing, with lots of arm movements and sideways skipping, which can’t be that much fun if you’re dressed like a jungle animal.

Disney instituted the cavalcades in all four theme parks as a parade alternative after the coronavirus pandemic shutdown of 2020. They were kind of pop-up mini-gatherings, and the idea was to keep folks from bunching up and thereby violating social distancing guidelines while waiting for the afternoon parade. They also helped fill the gaps left by the lack of character meet-and-greets.

These days, the cavalcade times are listed on the My Disney Experience app, and we’re awaiting the returning of the Festival of Fantasy parade at Magic Kingdom on March 9 after an absence of almost two years.

What’s on your radar? Email me at dbevil@orlandosentinel.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Inside the Magic

Many Disney Guests Underwhelmed With Newest Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort is constantly looking to add new attractions to its four Disney Parks. In just the last decade, we’ve seen several new rides make their way to Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT in the form of Avatar Flight of Passage, Navi River Journey, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Slinky Dog Dash, Frozen Ever After, and now, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney Attraction Leaves Guest Exposed For Ride Photo

Everyone knows when you’re on a roller coaster, especially one in a Disney Park, to be on the lookout for the camera that takes your picture. This can usually be found toward the end of the ride, like right before the drop on Splash Mountain in Disneyland or the Magic Kingdom and on Expedition Everest in Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Two Disney Attractions Close Due to Possible Fire In Magic Kingdom

Earlier this afternoon there were reports that a possible fire had broken out in the Magic Kingdom, specifically in the Tomorrowland section of the Park. A fire alarm was activated and Guests were evacuated off of Space Mountain and the Tomorrowland People Mover, both of which were forced to close until the situation was resolved. The Reedy Creek Fire Department responded and made their way toward the Space Mountain building.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
Inside the Magic

Every Disney Attraction That Will Be Closed This Month

When planning a trip to Walt Disney World is it crucial to check what rides, attractions, and even restaurants will be open and which ones will be closed. Sometimes Disney closes certain things to give them a refresh or a refurbishment and sometimes, Disney will even completely transform an entire Park. Check here to see what will be closed next month.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Magic Kingdom To Close Several Hours Early Today

Magic Kingdom is filled with one-of-a-kind attractions, unique entertainment, and of course, the new nightly fireworks show, Disney Enchantment. But if you were planning on visiting Magic Kingdom to experience everything the theme park has to offer today, you should know that the Park will close several hours early, which may impact your plans.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Rangers#Theme Parks#Disney Parks#Coco#Orlandosentinel Com#Busch Gardens Tampa Bay#Vp
Inside the Magic

Sprawling Disney Park Takes Over Property, Dominates Land in Aerial Shot

When Guests go to Disney World, they tend to forget how big the property actually is. The Walt Disney World Resort is home to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. On top of that, it houses Blizzard Beach, Typhoon Lagoon, Disney Springs, ESPN, golf courses, mini-golf, 25+ Resorts, and more totally in 27,180 acres. That is nearly the size of San Francisco, which is slightly larger at 30,000 acres.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Fans Notice Disney Attraction Left in “Terrible, Sad” Shape

When you are visiting any of the Disney Parks and Resorts, you will always notice something new or something being worked on. Whether it’s an annual refurbishment like with Splash Mountain or a complete overhaul like what’s happening over at EPCOT, there will always be something new to look forward to as a Disney Guest.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: EPCOT Line of Disney Skyliner Currently Unavailable

The EPCOT line of the Disney Skyliner is currently down, only a week after it reopened from a refurbishment. There are A-frame signs and Cast Members out front informing guests the Skyliner is temporarily unavailable. The reason for the downtime is unknown. This line also serves Disney’s Riviera Resort and...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disney
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive Theme Parks in the USA

A visit to an amusement park can make for an expensive day out – a very expensive day out if you’re paying for a whole family, and particularly if you’re vacationing in Florida.   To identify America’s most expensive amusement parks, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on prices at major U.S. attractions provided by coupon distribution platform […]
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Disney World will no longer require fully-vaccinated guests to wear masks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Beginning Feb. 17, guests who are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear masks at Walt Disney World. The new guidance applies to both indoor and outdoor locations across the resort, according to the theme park giant's website. Guests who are not fully...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disneyland Turns Away Foreign Travelers From Alcohol Without This

Imagine this: You are headed to Disney California Adventure for the first time on your Disneyland vacation after traveling in from out of the country. You are looking forward to using that coveted Lamplight Lounge reservation you had been refreshing your Disneyland App for days trying to get. You get into Pixar Pier, lights shining above you, when you get sat at the perfect water view table. Everything is going perfect! You look at the amazing drink menu and pick out the lobster nachos as your table’s snack. When your server asks for your ID, you pull out your license, but you are rejected!
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Guest Thinks Disney Wait Times Are Being Inflated, Boards Ride in Minutes

When planning a trip to “The Most Magical Place on Earth“, you have to prepare for a lot of things. From budgeting to reservations, there’s a lot to plan for when getting ready for a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort. One of the most common things you will have to prepare for however is the lines and crowds.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Is Splash Mountain Still Being Reimagined? Disney Oddly Drops Reference

Disney announced the nostalgic Splash Mountain attraction at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort would be dropping its Song of the South (1946) theme and making an adjustment to be more inclusive with The Princess and the Frog (2009) theme. While Br’er Rabbit vs. Princess Tiana has been among many Disney fan discussions, oddly enough, Disney has dropped the reimagining reference from its website.
LIFESTYLE
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy