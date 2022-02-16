Theme Park Rangers Radar 7: Up on Iron Gwazi, a ‘Coco’ sighting, an eye-deceiver

Bert and Mary Poppins hit the streets of Frontierland as the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade debuts at Magic Kingdom on Feb. 11, 2022. Dewayne Bevil/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Theme Park Rangers Radar rolls from the top of Florida’s tallest roller coaster to the streets of Magic Kingdom on the lookout for fresh characters this week. Plus, there’s a side trip to hang at Museum of Illusions Orlando (or so it appears) on International Drive.

Radar is a gathering of theme-park tidbits, sidebars, outtakes and scraps from Orlando Sentinel reporting. It publishes on OrlandoSentinel.com on Wednesdays.

Iron Gwazi’s near misses

My last truly focused memory from aboard Iron Gwazi roller coaster was at the crest of its 206-foot-tall lift hill. There is a bit of hesitancy before gravity pulls the train completely over the top and onto its rip-roaring course at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

From there we could see tons of wooden supports and crisscrossing construction, part of it resembling a gigantic clamshell. After that, it’s all a blur of spins and twists along purple steel rails.

Later, my seatmate Jonathan Smith explained what I saw. He’s the corporate vice president of rides and engineering and he had taken 15 trips around the new coaster by the time we rode midday during last week’s media preview.

The coaster section in question is the “triple crossover area,” he says.

“So, you are going underneath a bunch of other track, right? There are two other moments where track goes to different directions, where you’re going underneath on the drop,” Smith says. “You kind of have nice little near-miss experiences.”

Not sure I’d put “nice” and “near miss” in same sentence, but he’s the VP.

“As you’re maneuvering that first drop, you get to the bottom and you’re talking about that clamshell. That’s an outward banked curve,” he says. “In most of those curves on traditional roller coasters, you bank on the inside edge of that curve, [but on Iron Gwazi] what you’re actually doing is you’re maneuvering and banking to the outside of the curve. You actually get a nice, floating airtime sensation as you’re maneuvering that element. It’s really amazing.”

“Nice” and “airtime” are OK in Radar’s book.

One last iota of math and engineering. Iron Gwazi’s hill is 206 feet and its drop is also 206 feet, which doesn’t sound healthy at 76 mph. They built a pit into the ground at the bottom of the hill, giving breathing room and creating a rare Florida basement of sorts. Smith says that makes it the world’s longest drop for a hybrid coaster.

Iron Gwazi officially opens to the public on March 11.

Eye-drive trickery

Museum of Illusions opened in Icon Park last January. It’s stocked with dozens of mind-bending visual tricks and a dream scenario for Instagrammers. Visitors can choose among kaleidoscope effects, size-shifting rooms, mirror-aided mirages, a scene that appears to put your head on a platter and more.

But what’s been the most popular illusion in there over the past 12 months?

It’s the reverse room, also referred to as the lifeguard shack, says Marc Gregory Tipton, sales and marketing manager.

“Our photos have had more than 7 million views,” he says, “and that’s the No. 1 photo.”

The effect turns everything on its side in pictures, allowing folks to pose in unusual, gravity-defying angles in the rafters above a lifeguard chair and other props. It’s good for group shots.

“You’re hanging from the ceiling, or you’re up against the beam. You can slide down the wall or whatever,” Tipton says.

“When you first look at it, you’re like ‘Wow.’ And then you go into this hole trying to figure it out. And you get it after you look at it a few times.”

Character studies

Walt Disney World has introduced another character caravan for Magic Kingdom, and it debuted with quite the population.

When Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade was announced in January, the lineup was said to include Merida; Moana; Nick and Judy from “Zootopia”; the Incredibles; Jose Carioca and Panchito, two of “The Three Caballeros”; King Louie and Baloo from “The Jungle Book” and Miguel from “Coco.”

On its debut day last week it also featured Aladdin, Jasmin, Genie, Mary Poppins, Bert, Mulan, Elena, Pocahontas, Stitch, Max, Marie, Clarabelle Cow, Timon, Woody, Jessie, Mulan, Meeko, Terk and Timon. At 30 members, that’s practically a parade, not to mention a stark contrast to Tinker Bell’s star turn, a caravan of one, at Magic Kingdom.

The format is flexible. Some characters are on floats; others dance along the route. The theming is loose, too. What kind of adventure are the group of Bert, Mary, Max (Goofy’s son), Marie (“The Aristocats”) and Stitch going on?

The lineup may vary from day to day. Making impressions on Day One were Miguel, the lead character from “Coco,” in mariachi mode and playing air guitar at times, and Clarabelle, who was high energy atop a float, dancing to the rejiggered “Vamos” music playing along the route. The group choreography looks taxing, with lots of arm movements and sideways skipping, which can’t be that much fun if you’re dressed like a jungle animal.

Disney instituted the cavalcades in all four theme parks as a parade alternative after the coronavirus pandemic shutdown of 2020. They were kind of pop-up mini-gatherings, and the idea was to keep folks from bunching up and thereby violating social distancing guidelines while waiting for the afternoon parade. They also helped fill the gaps left by the lack of character meet-and-greets.

These days, the cavalcade times are listed on the My Disney Experience app, and we’re awaiting the returning of the Festival of Fantasy parade at Magic Kingdom on March 9 after an absence of almost two years.

