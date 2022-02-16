Prudential Life Insurance Review 2022

Types of Life Insurance Sold by Prudential

Prudential’s term life insurance

If you’re looking for life insurance to cover a specific period in your life, term life insurance is a simple option.

For example, suppose you want enough coverage to pay off your mortgage if you die. In that case, a term life policy with a length that covers the remainder of the mortgage may be ideal. Term life insurance does not build cash value andm as a result, is often the most affordable type of life insurance to purchase.

Prudential offers three term life insurance policies: SimplyTerm, Term Essential and PruTerm One.

SimplyTerm is offered to people ages 18 to 75 with term options of 10, 15, 20 and 30 years, during which time premiums stay level. The minimum coverage is $100,000 and the maximum is $1 million. This product does not require a medical examination, but instead, a few health-related questions will help determine whether you qualify.

Term Essential is a lot like SimplyTerm, except it offers coverage amounts above $1 million and offers some rider options that SimplyTerm does not like the Living Needs Benefit, Waiver of Premium and Children’s Protection.

For shorter-term coverage, Prudential offers PruTerm One for buyers ages 18 to 85. This product allows you to renew your term life coverage yearly if your needs change. The minimum coverage amount is $50,000, and the maximum is $10 million. In addition, death benefit coverage lasts for one year at a time. However, you can only purchase one of these policies in your lifetime, and PruTerm One coverage ends at age 95.

Prudential’s universal life insurance

If you’re looking for coverage that can last a lifetime, universal life insurance is an option to consider. Some types of universal life insurance have the flexibility of varying premiums and include a cash value account. If you have a policy that builds cash value, you can withdraw or take loans from the cash value for any reason, giving you some financial flexibility for things life may throw your way.

Prudential’s PruLife Essential UL is a universal life product with flexible premiums, a death benefit and the potential for cash value accumulation. The death benefit is offered in three options: fixed, variable and return of premium. But if life changes, you’ll have the ability to change death benefit types (restrictions apply). Coverage amounts range from $100,000 and up for buyers ages 0 to 85.

The PruLife Essential UL offers a guaranteed minimum effective annual rate of 2% for cash value accumulation. In addition, you can withdraw or borrow against the cash value, if needed, and have the assurance of a No-Lapse Guarantee.

Prudential also offers a survivorship universal life product called PruLife SUL Protector that covers two people and pays the death benefit when both individuals have passed away.

Prudential’s indexed universal life insurance

If you’re looking for a death benefit that has the potential to grow cash value based on an index, like the S&P 500, you may be looking at indexed universal life insurance. These policies also often have the flexibility to vary premiums and death benefits. Participation caps and fees are commonly associated with indexed universal life insurance products, so make sure you understand how the policy will work.

PruLife Founders Plus UL gives policyholders a flexible premium with death benefit protection in three options: a fixed death benefit, a variable death benefit and a return of premium death benefit. Minimum coverage amounts begin at $100,000 for buyers ages 0 to 80 and $250,000 for buyers ages 81 to 85.

You can connect cash value to a fixed account with a guaranteed interest rate of 2.5% annually or an indexed account. The indexed account is based partly on the performance of the S&P 500 and has a 0% growth floor and a growth cap never less than 3%.

The PruLife Founders Plus UL gives you the option of withdrawing or borrowing money from your cash value for any reason. It also comes with a no-lapse guarantee when you need to guard against potential policy lapses.

PruLife Index Advantage UL is similar to PruLife Founders Plus UL but there are some differences. For example, the death benefit offers only the fixed death benefit and variable death benefit options.

Prudential also offers a survivorship indexed universal life product called PruLife Survivorship Index UL.

Prudential’s variable universal life insurance

If you’re seeking a life insurance policy with a lot of flexibility and investment potential, you might be looking at variable universal life insurance. With this type of policy, you can vary premium payment amounts and the timing of your payments. In addition, the cash value part of the policy can be tied to multiple investment sub-accounts you get to choose.

There is a fixed account option with a guaranteed minimum interest rate for people looking for a little less risk. Variable universal also gives you the option of borrowing or withdrawing money from your cash value if the need arises.

Prudential’s PruLife Custom Premier II is a variable universal life product available to people ages 0 to 85 in coverage amounts from $50,000 and up. Death benefit options include fixed, variable and return of premium. Depending on the death benefit option you choose, you may be able to change that selection down the road.

There is the option for a fixed rate account with a 1% minimum interest guarantee for cash value investments. Still, there are multiple variable funds to consider for those seeking higher cash value potential. In addition, loan and withdrawal options are available for those who wish to access some of their cash value money. This product comes with two levels of no-lapse guarantees, depending on the age of the policy.

VUL Protector uses the PruFast Track accelerated approach to underwriting, which means using your individual medical and health information instead of placing you into a category based on your age and insurance amount. This accelerated process can sometimes be completed without medical exam requirements, within only a few days. The VUL Protector product is available to people ages 18 to 60 with coverage ranging from $50,000 and up.

Policyholders can choose either a fixed or variable death benefit and then have the option to change from one to the other. For cash value accumulation, choose a fixed account with a 1% minimum guaranteed interest rate for lower risk, or choose among over 60 funds for higher potential investment gains.

As always, don’t buy a policy you don’t understand. Make sure you understand what’s guaranteed and what’s not when you’re looking at a life insurance policy illustration.

Prudential also offers a survivorship variable universal life product called PruLife SVUL Protector.

Prudential’s Life Insurance Riders

Life insurance riders are an option for buyers who want the flexibility of customizing a life insurance policy with extra coverage or features. Rider availability can vary by policy type. Here are life insurance riders offered by Prudential.

Accidental Death Benefit Rider. If you’re seeking coverage for accidental death above your base policy limit, Prudential’s Accidental Death Benefit rider is an option.

If you’re seeking coverage for accidental death above your base policy limit, Prudential’s Accidental Death Benefit rider is an option. Child Life Insurance Rider. Prudential offers two child life insurance riders: the Children’s Protection rider (for term policies) and the Children Level Term rider (for permanent policies.) These riders offer a death benefit for minor children and include the option to convert the policies to a new permanent life insurance product when the children reach a certain age.

Prudential offers two child life insurance riders: the Children’s Protection rider (for term policies) and the Children Level Term rider (for permanent policies.) These riders offer a death benefit for minor children and include the option to convert the policies to a new permanent life insurance product when the children reach a certain age. Chronic and Terminal Illness Rider. Prudential’s BenefitAccess Rider lets you access your own death benefit available if you become chronically or terminally ill. The Living Needs Benefit rider is for policyholders who are terminally ill or need an organ transplant. While the BenefitAccess Rider has an additional cost on top of the base policy, the Living Needs Benefit is included in some products, and there is only a charge if you use the benefit.

Prudential’s BenefitAccess Rider lets you access your own death benefit available if you become chronically or terminally ill. The Living Needs Benefit rider is for policyholders who are terminally ill or need an organ transplant. While the BenefitAccess Rider has an additional cost on top of the base policy, the Living Needs Benefit is included in some products, and there is only a charge if you use the benefit. Disability Rider. Prudential’s Enhanced Disability Benefit rider helps you avoid loss of coverage if you’re unable to pay your premiums on permanent life insurance policies due to disability.

Prudential’s Enhanced Disability Benefit rider helps you avoid loss of coverage if you’re unable to pay your premiums on permanent life insurance policies due to disability. Early/Enhanced Cash Value Rider. This rider is primarily for business purposes but offers higher surrender values if you need to surrender your policy within the first few years.

This rider is primarily for business purposes but offers higher surrender values if you need to surrender your policy within the first few years. Estate Protection Rider. This rider is available on Prudential survivorship policies. If both people who are insured on one policy die before the fourth policy anniversary, this rider increases the death benefit by up to 100%.

This rider is available on Prudential survivorship policies. If both people who are insured on one policy die before the fourth policy anniversary, this rider increases the death benefit by up to 100%. Guaranteed Policy Split Rider. This rider is available only on Prudential survivorship policies. If estate laws change or the two insured parties divorce, this rider allows you to split the policy into two policies.

This rider is available only on Prudential survivorship policies. If estate laws change or the two insured parties divorce, this rider allows you to split the policy into two policies. Lapse Protection Rider. This ensures your policy won’t lapse if cash value dips below a certain level.

This ensures your policy won’t lapse if cash value dips below a certain level. Overloan Protection Rider. If you borrow money from your cash value, it’s possible your policy could lapse if there isn’t enough cash value to cover the policy fees. If used, this rider has a one-time charge and helps prevent a lapse.

If you borrow money from your cash value, it’s possible your policy could lapse if there isn’t enough cash value to cover the policy fees. If used, this rider has a one-time charge and helps prevent a lapse. Waiver of Monthly Deductions. If you become disabled for at least six continuous months, this rider will pay your monthly policy charges.

If you become disabled for at least six continuous months, this rider will pay your monthly policy charges. Waiver of Premium Rider. If you become disabled or unable to work, Prudential’s Waiver of Premium rider helps you keep your term life insurance coverage if you cannot pay your premiums for a period of time.

Is Prudential’s Website Easy to Understand?

Being able to read a life insurance company’s website easily is crucial when you’re looking for the best policy for your budget and personal financial goals. Forbes Advisor asked VisibleThread to analyze the readability of Prudential’s website.

Prudential had a low readability score at 35 out of 100. (A score of at least 60 is preferred.)

The website’s long sentences and difficult words can make it hard to understand Prudential’s product offerings.

Prudential’s website content is at an 11th-grade reading level, making it somewhat difficult for the typical consumer to understand.

Prudential Company History

Prudential Financial was established in Newark, New Jersey, more than 145 years ago as The Prudential Friendly Society (PFS) to sell life insurance. Two years later, PFS changed its name to The Prudential Insurance Co. of America (PICA), shortly after issuing its 5,000th policy. Prudential’s logo is the Rock of Gibraltar, which it says is a symbol of the company’s strength.

In the early 1900s, Prudential began issuing disability insurance and entered into the retirement planning market soon after. By the late 1970s, the company expanded globally to Japan, but that was only the beginning. By 1989, Prudential sold life insurance in Italy, Korea, Spain and Taiwan.

After many years of large acquisitions such as Merrill Lynch Realty, Merill Lynch Relocation Management, Kyoei Life and part of Cigna, Prudential Financial is now a Fortune 500 and Fortune Global 500 company with more than $4 trillion of life insurance.

Prudential's Charitable Causes

The Prudential Foundation was established in 1977 to lead Prudential’s philanthropic efforts. Since then, it has made over $850 million in grants and nonprofit contributions. Its corporate partnerships and sponsorships focus on empowering underprivileged youth, improving financial security, disaster recovery, diversity and inclusion and more.

Here are some of The Prudential Foundation’s charitable contributions in 2020:

$65 million in investments with nonprofits and businesses

More than $47.4 million in grants to nonprofits

More than $19 million in corporate contributions to nonprofits

Around 45,000 volunteer hours by U.S. Prudential employees in local communities

Prudential Quick Facts

Year established: 1875

Headquarters: Newark, New Jersey

Assets: $680 billion

How to buy: Prudential life insurance is available through independent brokers, financial advisors and agents who sell only Prudential products.

Methodology

For our Forbes Advisor ratings we analyzed cash value policies using data provided by Veralytic, an independent publisher of life insurance research and analytics. Veralytic maintains a database of thousands of life insurance products and measures the competitiveness of each product.

Weightings used for our overall star ratings were:

1. Cost competitiveness (30% of score): This measures the level of premiums and internal policy charges, including the cost of insurance, fixed administration expenses and cash value-based wrap fees.

2. Reliability of policy illustrations (25% of score): When you could be holding on to a policy for decades and counting on cash value to accumulate, you want to avoid surprises. This factor measures the reliability over time of the company’s illustrations.

3. Access to cash value (10% of score): This measure evaluates the liquidity of cash value and a policyholder’s access to it. Some policies will build cash value better in the early years, and with other companies, you may be waiting several years before you have meaningful cash value within a policy. Generally speaking, the higher the liquidity, particularly in early policy years, the better—but some insurers charge more for greater liquidity, so consider the possible tradeoff.

4. Historical performance (25% of score): This measures whether the historical performance of the company’s investments that fuel cash value growth are superior to other companies’ comparable products.

5. Financial strength (10% of score): This measure incorporates the insurer’s financial strength ratings from four major ratings agencies. Financial strength is particularly important when you’re relying on a company to be able to pay claims for many decades.

Data on life insurance riders and products sold was also supplied by Veralytic.

Website readability data was supplied by

, a language analysis platform that improves the efficiency, clarity and compliance of mission-critical business writing. VisibleThread analyzes language such as passive voice, jargon, complex words and sentence length. You may only buy life insurance once in your life, so having understandable information at hand is critical.