Rancho Mirage, CA

Disney launches new neighborhood community, Storyliving

 2 days ago

Fans will soon be able to call Disney home.

On Wednesday, the company announced the launch of Storyliving by Disney , a new community for Disney fans to live in that incorporates the company's brand of magic.

Disney - PHOTO: Mockup plans for new planned communities by Disney in Rancho Mirage, California.

"These master-planned communities are intended to inspire residents to foster new friendships, pursue their interests and write the next exciting chapter in their lives -- all while enjoying the attention to detail, unique amenities and special touches that are Disney hallmarks," Disney said in a press release .

MORE: Walt Disney World to celebrate 50th anniversary with 18-month-long event

Disney Imagineers will develop the community's concept while working with developers and homebuilders. Storyliving communities will also include a club membership so that residents can access curated experiences, such as wellness programming, and entertainment, such as live performances, cooking classes, seminars and more. Some neighborhoods will also be for residents ages 55 and up.

Disney's first Storyliving location, Cotino, will be in Rancho Mirage, California, which is located in California's Coachella Valley. This location is special to the company because it was once a retreat for Walt Disney and his wife, Lillian.

Disney - PHOTO: Mockup plans for new planned communities by Disney in Rancho Mirage, California.

Cotino will also pay tribute to the history and rich, present-day culture of the Coachella Valley.

"Story is at the heart of everything we do and we love bringing authentic places to life to immerse you into those stories," Michael Hundgen, executive producer of Walt Disney Imagineering, said in a statement. "We dive deep into the history and the culture of the place itself and we're really inspired by its surroundings."

Disney - PHOTO: A mockup plan for a new living community in Rancho Mirage, California.
MORE: Walt Disney Archives unveils new exhibit at Museum of Pop Culture

Cotino, which will have private homes and a hotel, will surround a 24-acre grand crystalline turquoise lagoon. It will also have a clubhouse and feature Disney programming, entertainment and activities throughout the year.

To see if Storyliving by Disney is coming to your neck of the woods, visit Storylivingbydisney.com , to learn more.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."

Comments / 5

Diane Davis
2d ago

Great! Another place for rich people to live & exploit our dwindling desert resources. If you want to live near a lagoon, don’t come to the desert!

Reply
5
 

ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

