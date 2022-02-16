ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Saget's Family Files Lawsuit

By Dave Basner
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

This week, Bob Saget 's family filed a lawsuit to block the release of records surrounding the actor's sudden death.

Saget died on January 9 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando. His death was determined to be accidental, caused by falling and hitting his head. The actor wasn't aware of the severity of the injury and went to sleep, but died in his slumber due to a brain bleed . Recently, more details have come to light following the release of Saget's autopsy report by the chief medical examiner of Orange County, Florida, and it has led to more questions . Apparently, his injury was significant, and has been compared to being hit with a baseball bat or falling 30 feet . This is what has caused Saget's family to file an injunction.

Bob's widow, Kelly Rizzo , and his three daughters, have petitioned Orange County and the medical examiner to stop the release of any further information about his death. They want to ensure that no photos, videos or audio recordings come out , and that "statutorily protected autopsy information" remains private.

In the lawsuit, which was obtained by ABC News , lawyers explained, "Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if Defendants release the Records in response to public records requests or otherwise disseminate the Records for any other reason or purpose."

Meanwhile, some experts are asking if his death was investigated enough since, in the words of CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta , the injury was "not a simple bump on the head." Meanwhile, former Assistant US Attorney Richard Signorelli questioned the medical examiner's finding that there was no foul play involved. He tweeted , "No wrongdoing found. Something doesn't make sense given his severe head injuries."

There might not be any more details though - per the lawsuit, the records around Saget's death should be considered "exempt from disclosure to the public."

On Wednesday, a judge agreed with Saget's family and temporarily blocked authorities from releasing the actor's records, saying, "The Court finds... that the public interest is served by the entry of a temporary injunction to allow the Court adequate opportunity to weigh Plaintiffs' legitimate privacy interest against the public’s claim for disclosure."

Interestingly, in an unsigned statement, the Sheriff's Office said, "While we are sensitive to the family’s concerns about the right to privacy, that must be balanced with our commitment to transparency, compliance with the law, and the public’s right to know."

Comments / 929

Penny L. Wyss
1d ago

If there was no foul play, what’s the problem? Sounds like a cover up of some kind. Was he doing something he wasn’t supposed to or did a family member hurt him?

Reply(109)
332
332
Jason Gries Sr.
1d ago

None of this makes sense. The very first article said the room was tidy his bags were packed and ready as if he was ready to check out and he was fully clothed. This doesn’t sound like a man who hit his head the night before and then went to sleep and never woke up. If that were true and the blow to the head was the same as getting hit in the head with a baseball bat or falling 20-30 feet with no large bump on his head from swelling or no blood splatter anywhere. And now the family wants public records to be silenced. I think the coroner is mistaken on how hard he hit his head or got hit and that he had a escort in his room something went wrong he got hit on the head by her or him and the family don’t want it out in the open due to embarrassment to them and damaging a man who had the a reputation for being genuinely nice and sweet man. That’s my thought I could be wrong!

Reply(19)
234
234
Alex O.
1d ago

They want to put a lid on any further information about his death from being disclosed? Why? I think most people just want to get to the bottom of what happened.

Reply(55)
159
159
