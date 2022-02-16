'Individual freedoms and individual liberties should be protected' says State Senator

State Senator Caleb Rowden's new bill in the Missouri Legislature would allow for exemptions to Covid vaccination requirements.

Listed as Senate Bill 1150 , the bill states if passed, it would be, "unlawful for any entity or person, directly or indirectly, to require any other person to receive a medication, vaccination, or injection, the use of which has not been fully authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, is allowed under an emergency use authorization, or is undergoing safety trials, if the person objects on the basis of religious beliefs, moral convictions, or philosophical reasons."

Rowden tells Marc Cox, "for all intents and purposes, I think everybody thinks that the Covid thing, we're moving beyond it. You're seeing even the biggest areas, and the most liberal areas of the country, with the execption of mask mandates for schools, which I think is insane. You're seeing, you know, a movement away from this."

"Individual freedoms and individual liberties, should be protected as often as humanly possible," says Rowden.

What about the re-districting battle over the Congressional maps? "We want a strong 6-2 map, and we're working toward that and I'll Senator Eigel and Senator Onder and anybody else who wants to get to that end. I certainly think everybody shares the goal of making sure that we don't have to spend money in Ann Wagner's district in the next ten years if we can avoid that," says Rowden.

Listen to more 97.1 FM Talk:

© 2022 KFTK (Audacy). All rights reserved. | © Michael Holahan via Imagn Content Services, LLC