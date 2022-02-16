Pistons try to get final win before the All Star Break

Well nobody saw that coming. Boston had won nine games in a row, while Detroit was on an eight-game skid. The Celtics had not only been winning, but they had been blowing teams out. They won their last three road games by an average of more than 30 points. The Pistons, on the other hand, had been out of most games by the end of the third quarter. So naturally, Detroit goes into Boston and gets a big W right before the All-Star break.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO