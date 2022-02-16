Pistons try to get final win before the All Star Break

(0:00) Felger, Mazz, and Murray open the second hour of the show discussing the Celtics loss to the Detroit Pistons last night. (11:08) Caller reaction to Bruins, Celtics, and Patriots Thoughts!. (22:41) Thoughts on Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown. (31:58) The callers weigh in on all that the guys have...
CLEVELAND, OH (WKZ AM/FM) – The Detroit Pistons do not have a player in Sunday’s All-Star game in Cleveland, but the team will be represented this weekend. Saddiq Bey, Cade Cunningham, and Isaiah Stewart will take part in tonight’s rising stars tournament. Cunningham will also participate in...
The Detroit Pistons (12-45) play against the Boston Celtics (25-25) at TD Garden. Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday February 16, 2022. Detroit Pistons 69, Boston Celtics 67 (Q3 05:52) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. John Karalis @John_Karalis. Pistons are unstoppable from 3 right now. 11-20 for the...
BOSTON, MA (WKZO AM/FM) – Jerami Grant scored the winning bucket with 19.1 seconds left as the Detroit Pistons pushed past the Celtics 112-111 in Boston last night. Grant finished with 24 points. Saddiq Bey and Cade Cunningham each added 20 points for Detroit. Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 31 points in the loss for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum provided 22 points in the setback. The Pistons snapped an eight-game losing streak.
Running the table was never realistic for the Boston Celtics, no matter how great they looked on a nine-game winning streak. Still, it stings a little bit extra that the run came to an end against the Detroit Pistons, who entered the night at the TD Garden with the second-worst record in the NBA at 12-45.
BOSTON (CBS) — It was bound to happen. The Celtics weren’t going to win every game the rest of the way. But losing to the Pistons — winners of just a dozen games heading into Wednesday night’s game at TD Garden — before a week-long break was not the ideal way for the streak to come to an end.
The Celtics should have won Wednesday night even without Marcus Smart and Robert Williams participating in the contest. They should have won despite it being the second leg of a back-to-back, a much lesser follow-up to Tuesday’s thrilling beatdown of the 76ers....
Well nobody saw that coming. Boston had won nine games in a row, while Detroit was on an eight-game skid. The Celtics had not only been winning, but they had been blowing teams out. They won their last three road games by an average of more than 30 points. The Pistons, on the other hand, had been out of most games by the end of the third quarter. So naturally, Detroit goes into Boston and gets a big W right before the All-Star break.
The Detroit Pistons sit at the bottom of the NBA standing. With just 24 games remaining in this season’s schedule, the front office is confident they’re moving in the right direction, even though the record does not show it. With plenty of cap space available in the offseason, the time is now to see what they got in these young players.
WASHINGTON — Kyle Kuzma scored 17 of his 23 points in the third quarter, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 16, and Deni Avdija had 12 points and a career-high 15 rebounds as the Washington Wizards sent the Detroit Pistons to their eighth straight loss, 103-94 on Monday night. Saddiq Bey led...
A group or individual not putting forth their best effort on the last day of work before vacation isn't exactly uncommon. That was the case for the Celtics on Wednesday in their final game before the All-Star break. It probably didn't help that Boston was playing at home against a Pistons team with ...
Boston — The Pistons head into the All-Star break with plenty more to prove and figure out in the second half of the season. Their eight-game skid prior to Wednesday’s matchup against the Boston Celtics showed some of the mental fatigue that a young team is going through during a grueling season.
BOSTON -- — Jerami Grant hit the winning basket and scored 24 points to help the Detroit Pistons end an eight-game losing streak and the Boston Celtics' nine-game winning streak, 112-111 on Wednesday night. Jayson Tatum had a chance to send the Celtics into the All-Star break on a...
