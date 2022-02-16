ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pistons try to get final win before the All Star Break

By Ken Delaney
BOSTON, MA (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Pistons are in Boston to tip...

wkzo.com

Trio of young Pistons take part in All Star Weekend events

CLEVELAND, OH (WKZ AM/FM) – The Detroit Pistons do not have a player in Sunday’s All-Star game in Cleveland, but the team will be represented this weekend. Saddiq Bey, Cade Cunningham, and Isaiah Stewart will take part in tonight’s rising stars tournament. Cunningham will also participate in...
NBA
wtvbam.com

Pistons finally break eight game losing streak, beat Celtics in Boston

BOSTON, MA (WKZO AM/FM) – Jerami Grant scored the winning bucket with 19.1 seconds left as the Detroit Pistons pushed past the Celtics 112-111 in Boston last night. Grant finished with 24 points. Saddiq Bey and Cade Cunningham each added 20 points for Detroit. Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 31 points in the loss for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum provided 22 points in the setback. The Pistons snapped an eight-game losing streak.
NBA
NBC Sports

How bad was Celtics' loss to Detroit? Scal, Perk and Mannix weigh in

Running the table was never realistic for the Boston Celtics, no matter how great they looked on a nine-game winning streak. Still, it stings a little bit extra that the run came to an end against the Detroit Pistons, who entered the night at the TD Garden with the second-worst record in the NBA at 12-45.
NBA
CBS Boston

Loss To Pistons Leaves Celtics Feeling Sour Heading Into All-Star Break

BOSTON (CBS) — It was bound to happen. The Celtics weren’t going to win every game the rest of the way. But losing to the Pistons — winners of just a dozen games heading into Wednesday night’s game at TD Garden — before a week-long break was not the ideal way for the streak to come to an end. The Celtics should have won Wednesday night even without Marcus Smart and Robert Williams participating in the contest. They should have won despite it being the second leg of a back-to-back, a much lesser follow-up to Tuesday’s thrilling beatdown of the 76ers....
NBA
All Pistons

Pistons Shock NBA's Hottest Team, Snap Losing Streak

Well nobody saw that coming. Boston had won nine games in a row, while Detroit was on an eight-game skid. The Celtics had not only been winning, but they had been blowing teams out. They won their last three road games by an average of more than 30 points. The Pistons, on the other hand, had been out of most games by the end of the third quarter. So naturally, Detroit goes into Boston and gets a big W right before the All-Star break.
NBA
pistonpowered.com

Detroit Pistons: 3 things to watch rest of season

The Detroit Pistons sit at the bottom of the NBA standing. With just 24 games remaining in this season’s schedule, the front office is confident they’re moving in the right direction, even though the record does not show it. With plenty of cap space available in the offseason, the time is now to see what they got in these young players.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Central Notes: Brogdon, Bembry, Pistons, Olynyk

The Pacers will enter the All-Star break without any clarity about starting guard Malcolm Brogdon, who is dealing with a right Achilles injury, writes James Boyd of The Indianapolis Star. Brogdon hasn’t returned since being shut down January 22 for a 10-day rehab program, and he has appeared in just two games since December 21. He had been listed as questionable in the team’s recent injury reports, but was downgraded to out for tonight’s game with the Wizards.
NBA
Mining Journal

Detroit Pistons lose for 8th straight time, 103-94 at Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON — Kyle Kuzma scored 17 of his 23 points in the third quarter, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 16, and Deni Avdija had 12 points and a career-high 15 rebounds as the Washington Wizards sent the Detroit Pistons to their eighth straight loss, 103-94 on Monday night. Saddiq Bey led...
NBA
Detroit News

Improving Pistons looking at bigger picture heading into All-Star break

Boston — The Pistons head into the All-Star break with plenty more to prove and figure out in the second half of the season. Their eight-game skid prior to Wednesday’s matchup against the Boston Celtics showed some of the mental fatigue that a young team is going through during a grueling season.
NBA
ESPN

Pistons end 8-game skid, Celtics' 9-game winning streak

BOSTON -- — Jerami Grant hit the winning basket and scored 24 points to help the Detroit Pistons end an eight-game losing streak and the Boston Celtics' nine-game winning streak, 112-111 on Wednesday night. Jayson Tatum had a chance to send the Celtics into the All-Star break on a...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tristan Thompson is signing with the Chicago Bulls

The Pacers will waive Tristan Thompson on Thursday, and the veteran big man will sign a deal with the Chicago Bulls, Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said Wednesday night. In a surprising moment, Carlisle announced the news following the Pacers’ 113-108 win against the Washington Wizards in Indianapolis. Source: ESPN.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Malik Monk Was Spotted With Iggy Azalea On Valentine’s Day After Shooting His Shot With Her 4 Years Ago

Malik Monk has been enjoying an excellent spell personally even if the Los Angeles Lakers as a whole have disappointed throughout this season. Monk has provided some much-needed scoring to the team outside of LeBron James, scoring more than 20 points in 5 of the last 9 games that he has appeared on the court in. And it's not just shots on the floor that seem to be falling for Monk at the minute, he's doing well for himself off the court as well.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime and it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NBA

