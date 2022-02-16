ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

PBSO: Driver Tries To Beat A Brightline Train, Car Sliced In Half

By Joel Malkin
 1 day ago
Photo: CBS 12

For a third time this week, a Brightline train has collided with a vehicle in Palm Beach County.

The Sheriff's Office says witnesses saw a driver go around the safety gate while the train was on the way near Washington Ave. and Dixie Hwy in Lake Worth Beach Wednesday morning.

The car was split in half and that driver was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

PBSO says an attempt to beat a train is what led to the death of a man in the same city on Sunday.

Tuesday's Brightline crash involved a woman who tried to cross the tracks in Delray Beach on a dead end road and then grab her baby from the car and knock on doors, telling people someone was after her.

She was Baker-acted and the baby is in the custody of the grandmother.

