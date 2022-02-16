ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Burgum: ND has unprecedented chance to lead in developing energy technologies, other innovative opportunities

By Keith Darnay
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tsO3j_0eG5ZnFH00

Gov. Doug Burgum delivered his rescheduled 2022 State of the State Address Wednesday, from the Fargo Theatre.

The address was postponed from earlier in February due to the governor having laryngitis at the time.

The governor spoke for about 90 minutes.

“We’ve had an incredible year of progress in North Dakota,” Burgum said in his opening remarks.

Burgum noted the state’s population grew quickly between 2010 and 2020 — roughly 100,000 new residents.

The 2020 Census revealed North Dakota is the fourth-youngest state in the nation — a reversal of North Dakota being one of the oldest states in the nation for years.

Burgum said 30,000 new businesses have registered in the state in the past two years.

“The state of our state is strong and growing stronger by the day with our unshakable faith in the unlimited potential of North Dakota and its people,” Burgum said.

“Today, the state of our state is strong,” Burgum said. It’s strong and growing because of its people, he added.

Burgum said the COVID pandemic over the past two years has stretched North Dakota’s health care system to its limits. He declared this week as “Nurse’s Week,” in the state in honor of their frontline efforts during the pandemic.

Burgum also paid tribute to North Dakota’s firefighters, noting fire crews fought wildfires in every month of 2021 — an unprecedented year for wildfires.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eSHLS_0eG5ZnFH00
Burgum speaking in Fargo, February 16.

Burgum said cyberattacks totaled 4.5 billion infiltration attempts on the state system last year. Nations like Russia, China, North Korea and other countries were at the forefront of the digital attempts to pierce North Dakota’s sprawling computer network. “Cybersecurity education is important,” he said.

“In the 2023 session, we need to advance additional defenses in cybersecurity,” Burgum said.

Burgum highlighted various interactions with tribal government in 2021, including agreements to share state law enforcement service and response.

“In North Dakota, we value and respect police officers who enforce the law, and we value and respect our military personnel. … We’ve been backing the blue,” Burgum said.

“Last week, we learned inflation climbed at the fastest pace in 40 years,” Burgum said. He noted what was done by the Legislature in 2021 is saving the state money by taking advantage of low-interest rates for bonding at that time, compared to the higher rates and costs today.

Critical water infrastructure projects are finally coming to fruition, Burgum noted, particularly noting Missouri River water being brought throughout the northwest and to the east.

Broadband infrastructure in North Dakota is strong and growing. “We can be the first state in the nation to achieve 100 percent broadband connections. Why is that important? It levels the playing field for North Dakota,” Burgum said.

Burgum said North Dakota has developed a strong financial position, especially through reserve funds that act as the state’s “savings accounts.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CxzDL_0eG5ZnFH00

He noted the state is providing billions in property tax relief, with the state taking on several of the costs of programs and services once paid for by local governments.

Burgum said, despite the drought, North Dakota agriculture production remained strong. He added North Dakota is a leader in ag tech, working on things such as ag automation and other fields.

The ag and energy industries are tied closer together as partners and producers than ever before, said Burgum.

“Of the 50 states, ours is the best positioned to help the world transition to a carbon-restricted world,” Burgum said. The goal of making the state carbon-neutral by 2030 won’t involve new mandates, he said. He added we have the technology, the frameworks, the projects and other things in place to make it all work.

Burgum said North Dakota leads in the carbon-storage field and that we can take the developing industry to a whole new level.

In general, the governor noted, work continues to grow and diversify the state’s economy while adding value to energy and farm commodities. Pointing to 2021, Burgum listed various advancements and investments on that front: Plans for a $350 million soybean crushing facility in Spiritwood; a $350 million wet corn mill in Grand Forks; a $2.8 billion gas-to-liquids complex in Williams County; a hydrogen hub near Beulah; a $1.9 billion data center near Williston and a $4.5 billion carbon capture pipeline and storage project.

Hunting and fishing are big businesses in North Dakota, Burgum said. The state has been improving and enhancing outdoor recreation opportunities, all important to attracting more tourism dollars and drawing more families to North Dakota for the growing outdoor investments.

Burgum said there are still more things to be done — “What can we do to support strong families and strong communities?” he asked, and then rattled off a list of things that need more help: Education, physical, mental and behavioral health services, child care, workforce flexibility and more.

Also remove the red tape for professional licensing and becoming a leader in automation in the workplace.

“We have to have in-migration exceed out-migration,” Burgum said.

“Positive, inspiring efforts are happening across our state every single day,” Burgum concluded.

“We can work together in North Dakota to overcome division. … We can work together to entice our youth and grandparents to stay here and build a better life,” the governor said.

He added we can do a better job of telling our North Dakota story — that we have incredible opportunities here. And tell that story not only to people out of state but to those in-state, especially our youth.

You can watch the address live through this page, or through the governor’s official website at governor.nd.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

DON’T QUIT fitness campaign to launch in North Dakota schools

Three North Dakota schools will receive state-of-the-art fitness centers as part of a nationwide program aimed at reducing childhood obesity. Governor Doug Burgum said the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) selected North Dakota for the 2022 DON’T QUIT campaign, which will be anchored around the three fitness centers. Burgum said elementary and middle […]
FITNESS
KX News

Joseph Heringer to lead North Dakota Department of Trust Lands

Bismarck attorney and investment manager Joseph Heringer was chosen Thursday to lead the Department of Trust Lands as commissioner. The unanimous vote came from the five-member North Dakota Board of University and School Lands (Land Board), which consists of Gov. Doug Burgum, State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, State Treasurer Thomas Beadle, Secretary of State Al Jaeger […]
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Burgum
KX News

2nd lawsuit targets North Dakota tribal subdistricts

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A second lawsuit has been filed opposing the North Dakota Legislature’s creation of state House subdistricts encompassing American Indian reservations, alleging that the consideration of race is unconstitutional. The federal lawsuit was filed Wednesday. Another lawsuit filed earlier this month by the Spirit Lake and Turtle Mountain tribes also opposes the […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

No wild turkey license in the first draw? Here’s your second chance.

The 2022 spring wild turkey lottery drawing was held earlier this week. A total of 7,647 wild turkey licenses were available, 635 more than last year. Now, North Dakota Game and Fish reports 642 licenses remain available in seven units. If you didn’t get a license in the first draw, you have another chance to nab […]
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Energy Technologies#Tech#Covid#Cybersecurity
KX News

South Dakota single license plate proposal rejected

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota won’t be switching to single license plates any time soon. The Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday rejected a proposal for a rear-only plate for passengers cars, vans and pickup trucks. Republican Sen. Jim Bolin, of Canton, says he offered the proposal because some of his constituents in Union County […]
POLITICS
KX News

Affidavits help return ancestral tribal remains to Dakotas

AGENCY VILLAGE, S.D. (AP) — Descendants of Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate tribal leaders will sign the necessary paperwork Saturday to help bring home the remains of their ancestors. Relatives of Amos LaFramboise and Edward Upwright will gather with South Dakota tribal leaders to sign affidavits that will allow the remains of the two young boys to be […]
AGENCY VILLAGE, SD
KX News

Trump to appear on regional radio show

Former President Donald Trump is set to appear on Scott Hennen’s regional radio program What’s On Your Mind on Friday morning. Trump will be interviewed by Hennen and Sen. Kevin Cramer as part of Hennen’s call-in segment, according to a press release. Among things they’ll discuss include North Dakota’s role in energy; trucker protests in […]
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
KX News

Blizzard conditions close portions of ND, Minnesota roadways

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Blizzard conditions have closed portions an interstate and highways in eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota Friday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol has closed Interstate 29 from Fargo to the Canadian border due to blowing snow and near-zero visibility. Motorists face fines if they travel on roads that have been closed. […]
FARGO, ND
KX News

Engineering professor Katrina Christiansen announces candidacy for US Senate

University of Jamestown professor Katrina Christiansen says she’s running for the North Dakota Democratic-NPL nomination for U.S. Senate. A Jamestown native, Christiansen received a Ph.D. in Agricultural Engineering and Biorenewable Resource and Technology from Iowa State University. “I will be a strong, independent voice for all North Dakotans as your next Senator. I have been […]
JAMESTOWN, ND
KX News

Food demand high at North Dakota’s only food bank

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s only food bank experienced the second-highest demand in its 39-year history in 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic surged. Great Plains Food Bank, based in Fargo, provided 12.6 million meals for those in need in 2021. The non-for-profit organization helped 121,000 people, more than in any year before the pandemic. […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Anonymous reporting app helps ND students thrive

Children spend a significant amount of time on their cell phones. Now, they can use them to call for help off or on the school campus. Stop It is an anti-bullying and mental wellness app for students to use and right now 43 school districts in North Dakota are enrolled in the Stop It app […]
EDUCATION
KX News

Fargo art, antique dealer, a Democrat, runs for US Senate

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo art and antique dealer is running for U.S. Senate, saying North Dakota needs Democratic representation in Washington, D.C. Michael Steele says he started his campaign four years ago in an effort to unseat Sen. John Hoeven. Campaign finance records show Steele has raised about $2,000 since then. A state […]
FARGO, ND
KX News

KX News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy