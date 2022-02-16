Burgum: ND has unprecedented chance to lead in developing energy technologies, other innovative opportunities

Gov. Doug Burgum delivered his rescheduled 2022 State of the State Address Wednesday, from the Fargo Theatre.

The address was postponed from earlier in February due to the governor having laryngitis at the time.

The governor spoke for about 90 minutes.

“We’ve had an incredible year of progress in North Dakota,” Burgum said in his opening remarks.

Burgum noted the state’s population grew quickly between 2010 and 2020 — roughly 100,000 new residents.

The 2020 Census revealed North Dakota is the fourth-youngest state in the nation — a reversal of North Dakota being one of the oldest states in the nation for years.

Burgum said 30,000 new businesses have registered in the state in the past two years.

“The state of our state is strong and growing stronger by the day with our unshakable faith in the unlimited potential of North Dakota and its people,” Burgum said.

Burgum said the COVID pandemic over the past two years has stretched North Dakota’s health care system to its limits. He declared this week as “Nurse’s Week,” in the state in honor of their frontline efforts during the pandemic.

Burgum also paid tribute to North Dakota’s firefighters, noting fire crews fought wildfires in every month of 2021 — an unprecedented year for wildfires.

Burgum said cyberattacks totaled 4.5 billion infiltration attempts on the state system last year. Nations like Russia, China, North Korea and other countries were at the forefront of the digital attempts to pierce North Dakota’s sprawling computer network. “Cybersecurity education is important,” he said.

“In the 2023 session, we need to advance additional defenses in cybersecurity,” Burgum said.

Burgum highlighted various interactions with tribal government in 2021, including agreements to share state law enforcement service and response.

“In North Dakota, we value and respect police officers who enforce the law, and we value and respect our military personnel. … We’ve been backing the blue,” Burgum said.

“Last week, we learned inflation climbed at the fastest pace in 40 years,” Burgum said. He noted what was done by the Legislature in 2021 is saving the state money by taking advantage of low-interest rates for bonding at that time, compared to the higher rates and costs today.

Critical water infrastructure projects are finally coming to fruition, Burgum noted, particularly noting Missouri River water being brought throughout the northwest and to the east.

Broadband infrastructure in North Dakota is strong and growing. “We can be the first state in the nation to achieve 100 percent broadband connections. Why is that important? It levels the playing field for North Dakota,” Burgum said.

Burgum said North Dakota has developed a strong financial position, especially through reserve funds that act as the state’s “savings accounts.”

He noted the state is providing billions in property tax relief, with the state taking on several of the costs of programs and services once paid for by local governments.

Burgum said, despite the drought, North Dakota agriculture production remained strong. He added North Dakota is a leader in ag tech, working on things such as ag automation and other fields.

The ag and energy industries are tied closer together as partners and producers than ever before, said Burgum.

“Of the 50 states, ours is the best positioned to help the world transition to a carbon-restricted world,” Burgum said. The goal of making the state carbon-neutral by 2030 won’t involve new mandates, he said. He added we have the technology, the frameworks, the projects and other things in place to make it all work.

Burgum said North Dakota leads in the carbon-storage field and that we can take the developing industry to a whole new level.

In general, the governor noted, work continues to grow and diversify the state’s economy while adding value to energy and farm commodities. Pointing to 2021, Burgum listed various advancements and investments on that front: Plans for a $350 million soybean crushing facility in Spiritwood; a $350 million wet corn mill in Grand Forks; a $2.8 billion gas-to-liquids complex in Williams County; a hydrogen hub near Beulah; a $1.9 billion data center near Williston and a $4.5 billion carbon capture pipeline and storage project.

Hunting and fishing are big businesses in North Dakota, Burgum said. The state has been improving and enhancing outdoor recreation opportunities, all important to attracting more tourism dollars and drawing more families to North Dakota for the growing outdoor investments.

Burgum said there are still more things to be done — “What can we do to support strong families and strong communities?” he asked, and then rattled off a list of things that need more help: Education, physical, mental and behavioral health services, child care, workforce flexibility and more.

Also remove the red tape for professional licensing and becoming a leader in automation in the workplace.

“We have to have in-migration exceed out-migration,” Burgum said.

“Positive, inspiring efforts are happening across our state every single day,” Burgum concluded.

“We can work together in North Dakota to overcome division. … We can work together to entice our youth and grandparents to stay here and build a better life,” the governor said.

He added we can do a better job of telling our North Dakota story — that we have incredible opportunities here. And tell that story not only to people out of state but to those in-state, especially our youth.

