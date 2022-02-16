ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

FBI agent reads text messages, social media posts of Ahmaud Arbery's killers regularly using N-word, racial slurs during hate crime trial

First Coast News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUNSWICK, Ga. — *WARNING: The following article contains language that some may find offensive. The federal hate crimes trial of three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery continued Wednesday with disturbing testimony from Amy Vaughan with the FBI’s counterterrorism department. She sorted through digital evidence from the defendants’ social media posts...

www.firstcoastnews.com

The Independent

William Bryan used racial slurs about daughter’s date days before killing Ahmaud Arbery, prosecutor says

William “Roddie” Bryan referred to a Black man his daughter was dating as an “n-word” and “monkey” just days before he murdered Ahmaud Arbery in a crime prosecutors argue was racially motivated, a court heard on Monday.The 52-year-old, who was sentenced to life in prison for Arbery’s murder at his state trial last month, repeatedly used racial slurs when he learned his daughter was seeing a Black man, according to Assistant US Attorney Bobbi Bernstein.“[She] is dating a [n-word] now,” Bryan allegedly said in one of the messages.The shocking use of racial slurs came to light on Monday in...
Georgia State
Brunswick, GA
Brunswick, GA
Alabama State
Georgia Crime & Safety
Washington Post

Ahmaud Arbery’s family is in pain. But a judge should not have rejected his killers’ plea deal.

Steven Wright, a clinical associate professor at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, teaches criminal appellate law and creative writing. The fate of Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers, whose federal hate-crimes trial began on Monday, took an unexpectedly dark turn last week when a federal judge rejected a plea deal reached with prosecutors. Under the deal, two of Arbery’s three killers were to accept responsibility for federal hate crimes; at least one had confirmed he would publicly admit race had motivated the murder. In exchange, the two men would serve the next 30 years in federal custody. The plea deal fell apart largely because the Arbery family objected.
Greg Mcmichael
ualrpublicradio.org

Plea deal in Ahmaud Arbery case is rejected after his parents spoke out against it

A U.S. federal judge rejected a plea deal on Monday that would have averted a hate crimes trial for one of the two men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery's parents, Wanda Cooper-Jones and Marcus Arbery, spoke in a hearing on Monday against the deal that would have allowed the two men to serve their time in a federal prison instead of a state one. Cooper-Jones called the proposed deal "disrespectful."
blackchronicle.com

Here Are All The Racist Things Said By Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers

Racism is at the forefront in the federal trial for the three men who were convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery. Prosecutors have combed through the lives of Travis, his father Greg McMichael, and neighbor William Bryan. Now, all three men are being exposed for their racism in front of a federal jury.
AOL Corp

`I felt guilty': Neighbors recall Arbery's killing in court

FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows from left, Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. Legal experts say federal hate crimes charges in the 2020 chase and killing of Ahmaud Arbery could prove more difficult to prosecute than the fall murder trial that ended in convictions of three white men. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 in U.S. District Court in Brunswick, Georgia.(Glynn County Detention Center via AP, File)
