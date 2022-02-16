ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Train at your own pace to become a well-paid Java coder for only $40

By ZDNet Academy
ZDNet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou don't need any tech knowledge or experience to start training for well-paid positions in the technology industry. All you need is the right collection of courses that are both well-curated and fairly priced. You'll find what you need in The Complete 2022 Java Coder Bundle to earn coveted...

www.zdnet.com

Related
ZDNet

Train at your own pace to develop in-demand ethical hacking skills for just $35

If you've been looking for a job in the tech industry but find that your lack of experience is holding you back, you might want to start studying. Luckily, that doesn't mean going back to school full time. Now you can train with 10 self-paced courses from the 2022 Premium Certified Ethical Hacker Certification Bundle -- no matter your schedule.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

7 New Features to Try in Kali Linux 2022.1

For years, cybersecurity-centric Linux distributions have been revolutionizing penetration testing and security auditing for internal and remote networks. Offensive Security, Kali Linux’s developers, gives you the first major release of 2022 with its newest version. Kali 2022.1 is packed to the brim with innovations and the latest feature additions, making it a power-packed distro for the new year.
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

How to add, hide and remove columns or rows in Google Sheets

Master the basics of creating and formatting spreadsheets. Adding, removing, and hiding columns or rows to your spreadsheet is a simple two-click process. Here are some quick ways to add, hide, or remove columns or rows in Google Sheets. QUICK ANSWER. To add, remove or hide a row in Google...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Java#Coder#Tech#Software Engineer
hackernoon.com

Turn Your Website into a Marketplace with Commerce Layer and JavaScript

Digital commerce has changed, and there is an increasing demand for faster and highly efficient solutions across multiple interaction channels. The rise of headless commerce allows for more creative flexibility, better performance, and efficient software development. Developers can now make any website shoppable, serve customers on several platforms using the same code and content with no interruption to the customer journey using tools like Commerce Layer. As an API-first and stack agnostic platform, Commerce Layer provides commerce APIs for inventory, orders, shopping carts, prices, promotions, shipments, customers, and more. Ecommerce businesses can integrate Commerce Layer to manage the transactional part of their sales channel alongside any architecture or tool of their choice (be it WordPress, Drupal, Headless... anything!) and serve their storefront on multiple presentation layers (desktop, mobile, wearable devices, IoT, etc.).
INTERNET
Android Police

Google prepares to let everyone delete their Android advertising IDs

Spend any amount of time on the internet, and someone somewhere will build an advertising profile for you—even your phone does it. Google has long let you reset the advertising ID on Android, but last year it started allowing those on Android 12 to delete it entirely. You won't have to be on the latest OS much longer. In April of this year, Google will make the same option available to all phones via Google Play Services update.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

3 Simple Rules For Closing Apps That Will Make Your iPhone Run So Much Faster

Your iPhone hasn’t been working as well as it normally does. It stalls, apps crash, and you really wish there was something you could do to fix some of these issues (short of buying a new phone or even spending money on a new battery). There are a few tricks that tech experts rely on that might help boost your phone’s functionalities, including how you close apps and other steps you can take to speed up your device. Here are three simple rules for closing apps that will make your iPhone run so much faster.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Oracle
makeuseof.com

How to Use xargs to Process Piped Arguments in Linux

If you try to pipe the output from one Linux command into another, you may run into errors where the command fails because its argument list is too long. Fortunately, there's a command on Linux systems that properly formats arguments to commands. It's called xargs and here's how to use it.
SOFTWARE
CNET

Learn Python in No Time With This $39 Course Bundle

Looking to get a leg up on your career, or maybe even try out a new one altogether? Programming and software development are some of the most in-demand jobs at the moment, and you don't need to spend years in a university to get the training you need. Online courses are a great (and affordable) alternative to classroom instruction, and right now you can sign up for this comprehensive nine-course Python programming bundle for just $39 at StackSocial. These courses are typically worth hundreds of dollars individually, so this bundle is one you won't want to miss out on. This offer is only available today through 3:59 p.m. PT (6:59 p.m. ET), so be sure to sign up before then.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Open source is more important than ever, say developers. Here's what's driving adoption

More than three-quarters of organizations increased their use of open-source software during the past year as the popularity of DevOps tooling, data technologies and AI/ML tooling grows. A survey of 2660 open-source software (OSS) professionals by Perforce-owned OpenLogic and the nonprofit Open Source Initiative (OSI) found that 77% of organizations...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Goodbye, CentOS: How to Install Rocky Linux 8

Rocky Linux is a CentOS clone created by Gregory Kurtzer, the founder of CentOS. Kurtzer announced the Rocky Linux project hours after the RHEL development team announced support for CentOS 8 ended on December 31, 2021. The downstream, binary-compatible build based on RHEL released on June 21, 2021. Kurtzer named the distro after his late CentOS co-founder, tweeting, “Thinking back to early CentOS... My co-founder Rocky McGaugh. He is no longer with us, so as a H/T to him, who never got to see the success that CentOS came to be, I introduce to you... Rocky Linux.”
COMPUTERS
Wired

These Apps Turn Your Apple Watch Into a Fitness Tracking Machine

The Apple Watch gets a bit of flack for not being as capable a multisport watch as some higher-end Garmin and Coros watches, like the Fenix 6S Pro. And, while it’s true that the battery life isn’t comparable, many of the features it’s (supposedly) missing can be added through one thing the Apple Watch does have: an incredible app ecosystem.
CELL PHONES
Wired

Millions of WordPress Sites Got a Forced Update to Fix a Serious Bug

Millions of WordPress sites have received a forced update over the past day to fix a critical vulnerability in a plugin called UpdraftPlus. The mandatory patch came at the request of UpdraftPlus developers because of the severity of the vulnerability, which allows untrusted subscribers, customers, and others to download the site’s private database as long as they have an account on the vulnerable site. Databases frequently include sensitive information about customers or the site’s security settings, leaving millions of sites susceptible to serious data breaches that spill passwords, user names, IP addresses, and more.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Continuous Integration: An Essential Guide

Continuous integration (CI) is a process by which we verify our project upon every change that occurs in the codebase. It can be as simple as installing the dependencies and compiling the project. CI usually runs a few different tasks in a defined order for every code change. For a feature branch, you should merge it only if it’s passing the CI. The main branch should be almost always passing; any issue on it will affect everybody on the team, so fixing it should be a priority if some regression happens.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Here comes the web browser 100 problem

Soon both Google Chrome, the most popular of all web browsers, and the Firefox web browser will release their 100th version. Now, besides just being a cool number, there are technical issues that come with these anniversary releases. Some of those issues may cause your websites to fail. Yes, fail....
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Learn Python programming skills with no experience for just $30

Getting a job in the tech industry sounds daunting with no experience, but with the proper training, it's easier than you think. For example, Python is one of the most accessible programming languages to learn, and even entry-level Python programmers can make nearly $80,000 annually. And now, you can train at your own pace with the Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle for only $29.99.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

Managing Django Media & Static Files on Heroku with Bucketeer

Implement public & private storage backends for media & static files for your Heroku-deployed Django application. This article will walk through how we correctly persist static & media files for a Django application hosted on Heroku. As a bonus, it will also explain how we can satisfy the additional constraint of specifying private versus public media files based on model definitions.
SOFTWARE

