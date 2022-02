Kanye West isn't the only man who has been publicly declaring his love for one of the Kardashian sisters. For years, Lamar Odom has suggested that he has wanted to reconnect with his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian, but recently, the former NBA star has outright stated that he hopes to rekindle a romance. Odom is currently on Celebrity Big Brother and he has apparently been using much of his time to talk about Khloé—his hopes for their possible future now that she has reportedly severed ties with Tristan Thompson.

