Senators to introduce "Kids Online Safety Act"

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Legislators across the United States are looking at legislation which would allow local media companies to collectively bargain with advertisers. U.S Senator for Minnesota Amy Klobuchar says, right now, local newspapers and many T.V stations cannot negotiate prices when it comes to advertisers. She says this has caused a ripple effect, "U.S newspapers plummeted from over 37 billion in 2008 to less than 9 billion in 2020 in terms of their revenue, " Klobuchar said in an exclusive interview with WDAY Radio's Allye Doyle, "At the start of 2020 in my own home state of Minnesota there were 24 daily papers. Now there are only 10."
Comments / 0