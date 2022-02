This lemon-pepper sauce gets its flavor from lemon zest and juice and freshly cracked pepper (which is preferable to the pre-ground spice here). If you want to mix it up, you can try a mix of peppercorns instead of just black ones for more peppery complexity and nuance. Once your wings are baked, fried or air-fried (see related recipes), transfer the wings to a large bowl, pour the sauce over them and toss until evenly coated. Serve the wings with lemon wedges, if you like.

