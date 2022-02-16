Moderna CEO: Reasonable to assume end of pandemic near

A restaurant owner is backing a campaign to help save Scotland’s fish and chip shops amid fears up to a third could be forced to close due to rapidly rising costs.Carlo Crolla, owner of East Coast Fish & Chips and East Coast Restaurant in Musselburgh, East Lothian, has teamed up with the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) to raise awareness about the threat to businesses.Mr Crolla said the price of fish has doubled, while energy bills have spiralled and cooking oil is more expensive than ever, leaving some fish and chips shops struggling for survival.The NFFF is urging the...
Comments / 0