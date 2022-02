Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann has confirmed that the PlayStation studio is currently in the midst of working on three different games. Ever since the release of The Last of Us Part II in 2020, Naughty Dog has kept a pretty low profile when it comes to future projects. Although the studio has made clear that it's working on a new multiplayer game of some sort, additional games within the company haven't been disclosed fully just yet. Based on a new comment from Druckmann, though, it has become apparent that one of the most notable game developers in the world is now juggling three titles at once.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO