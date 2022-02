On Monday, by a 5–4 vote, the Supreme Court reinstated the proposed congressional district maps in Alabama that two different lower courts had held diluted the power of Black voters in violation of the Voting Rights Act. The ruling is temporary—the justices agreed to take up Alabama’s appeal of the lower court rulings in their October 2022 term. But as election law scholar Rick Hasen has noted, Monday’s decision has both immediate short- and long-term effects: Alabama’s racially gerrymandered maps will now be used at least through the 2022 midterms, and the justices have made it harder for any plaintiffs to bring Voting Rights Act challenges to congressional redistricting.

