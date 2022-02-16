ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Bringing Deep Learning to your hardware of choice, one DeciNet at a time

By George Anadiotis
ZDNet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeep Learning is probably the most popular form of machine learning at this time. Although not every problem boils down to a deep learning model, in domains such as computer vision and natural language processing deep learning is prevalent. A key issue with deep learning models, however, is that...

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Adaptive deep learning-based neighborhood search method for point cloud

Point cloud processing is a highly challenging task in 3D vision because it is unstructured and unordered. Recently, deep learning has been proven to be quite successful in point cloud recognition, registration, segmentation, etc. Neighborhood search operation is an important component of point cloud deep learning models, and directly affects the performance of the model. In this paper, we propose a learnable neighborhood search method. This method adaptively chooses an appropriate search method based on the characteristics of each point, thus avoiding the disadvantage of selecting the search method manually. We validate the proposed methods on ModelNet40 dataset and ShapeNetPart dataset, and all the chosen models achieved a performance improvement with a maximum improvement of 1.1%. The proposed method is a plug-and-play technique and can be easily integrated into existing methods.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Introducing the Mac Mini Pro... again

Early 2018 was a different time. And no, for once, I'm not talking about the COVID-19 pandemic or the pre-pandemic years. Instead, I'm talking about the Mac wilderness years, the years when Apple did few if any model upgrades to the Mac when it had been four years since the last Mac Mini upgrade.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Here comes the web browser 100 problem

Soon both Google Chrome, the most popular of all web browsers, and the Firefox web browser will release their 100th version. Now, besides just being a cool number, there are technical issues that come with these anniversary releases. Some of those issues may cause your websites to fail. Yes, fail....
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Learning#Data Processing#Computer Vision#Data Scientists#Decinet
ZDNet

AWS rolls out AMD-powered EC2 instances for compute-intensive workloads

Amazon Web Services on Monday rolled out the new compute-optimized Amazon EC2 C6a instances, powered By 3rd Gen AMD EPYC (known as "Milan") processors. The instances are best-suited for compute-intensive workloads, such as high-performance web servers, batch processing, ad serving, ML, multi-player gaming, video encoding and scientific modeling. The new...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Want to run Android apps on Windows 11? You need 8GB RAM but should have 16GB, says Microsoft

Yes, Windows 11 can run a bunch of Android apps from Amazon's store, but you might need better-than-budget hardware to experience it. Windows 11 came with a set of medium-level minimum hardware requirements, such as at least a 1GHz two-core CPU from AMD, Intel or Qualcomm, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of available storage and more. Many existing business and consumer PCs didn't make the cut for Windows 11.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Huawei MateView review: An elegant and feature-rich 28-inch monitor

If you're looking for a large – but not too large – monitor with a stylish design and a good all-round specification, Huawei has an attractive option in the shape of its 28.2-inch, 4k-resolution MateView. It's not the most affordable monitor around, with an RRP of £599.99 in the UK and €699.99 in Europe. However, it's currently available at a £100/€100 discount, which helps. Like many Huawei products, the MateView is not available in the US at the time of writing. Discounted UK/EU prices translate to around $680.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
ZDNet

Google reveals plans for targeted ad, privacy policy changes coming to Android

Google revealed plans to bring sweeping changes to the way it handles user privacy and targeted advertising on its Android mobile device platform. The changes are apparently aimed at allowing users to have greater control over their privacy, without necessarily inducing the same level of disruption for advertisers that Apple's own policy changes have created.
INTERNET
ZDNet

Cybersecurity: These countries are the new hacking threats to fear as offensive campaigns escalate

The number of hostile nation-state hacking operations is rising as new countries invest in cyber-intrusion campaigns and existing state-backed attack groups take advantage of the rise in organisations adopting cloud applications. Crowdstrike's 2022 Global Threat Report details how the cyber-threat landscape has evolved during the past year. One of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ZDNet

Cybersecurity M&A volume reaches $77.5 billion in 2021: report

Mergers and acquisitions in cybersecurity grew to $77.5 billion in 2021, according to research from cybersecurity consultancy Momentum. In a report on 2021, the firm said 83 cybersecurity company capital raises surpassed $100 million. There were fourteen $1 billion mergers and acquisitions, including deals involving McAfee, Augh0, Mimecast, Thycotic, Proofpoint, and Avast.
MARKETS
ZDNet

Warning over mysterious hackers that have been targeting aerospace and defence industries for years

An unknown criminal hacking group is targeting organisations in the aviation, aerospace, defence, transportation and manufacturing industries with trojan malware, in attacks that researchers say have been going on for years. Dubbed TA2541 and detailed by cybersecurity researchers at Proofpoint, the persistent cyber-criminal operation has been active since 2017 and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ZDNet

Twitter expands payment options for Tips, adds Ethereum

Twitter announced a major expansion to the sources users can choose when sending Tips to creators on its service. The site's Tips feature was introduced early in 2021, and has been available to all users 18 years of age or older since 2022. It allows a fan to click on the Tips icon within a user's profile to send them funds in the amount of their choosing.
INTERNET
ZDNet

Amplitude CFO defends growth profile amidst 60% stock drop

Following a mixed Q4 report Wednesday evening by software analytics vendor Amplitude, the company's CFO Hoang Vuong, spoke with ZDNet via Zoom. "The things that are most important is that we are continuing to see really great growth both in revenue and in customers," said Vuong, 64% revenue growth, 54% customer growth, and we've improved net retention rate to 123%."
STOCKS
ZDNet

How the initial access broker market leads to ransomware attacks

To perform a ransomware attack successfully, cybercriminals must first obtain access to their victim's PC or network. Gone are the days when ransomware was confined to malware that targeted individuals with fake threats from organizations like the FBI or IRS, demanding payment through a PC pop-up following encryption. Now, while...
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Akamai reports $3.5 billion revenue in 2021, $905 million in Q4

Internet bandwidth pioneer Akamai Technologies this afternoon reported Q4 revenue and profit that topped analysts' expectations. Revenue in the quarter rose 7%, year-over-year, to $905 million, yielding a net profit of $1.49 a share, excluding some costs. Analysts had been modeling $896.3 million and $1.42 per share. Akamai's revenue in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ZDNet

Open source is more important than ever, say developers. Here's what's driving adoption

More than three-quarters of organizations increased their use of open-source software during the past year as the popularity of DevOps tooling, data technologies and AI/ML tooling grows. A survey of 2660 open-source software (OSS) professionals by Perforce-owned OpenLogic and the nonprofit Open Source Initiative (OSI) found that 77% of organizations...
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Nvidia reports $7.6 billion revenue in Q4 after Arm deal collapses

Nvidia delivered strong fourth quarter financial results on Wednesday after its massive deal to acquire Arm fell apart last week. The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $1.32 per share on revenue of $7.64 billion, up 53% from a year earlier. Wall Street was expecting to see earnings of $1.23 per share with $7.42 billion in revenue.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy