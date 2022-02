Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. As GM moves further towards an all-electric future, Chevrolet has confirmed to Road&Track that it would be pulling the plug on its LS7 small-block V8. The LS7 is the same 7.0-liter (427 cubic inch) engine that came to fame back in 2006 and has powered the Corvette Z06 and fifth-generation Camaro Z/28. The dry-sump version, known as the LS427/570, will also be discontinued. The LS7 was a favorite among tuners and engine swap enthusiasts.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO