QUEENS HOME INVASION: Mom, 3-year-old son awake to violent robbers storming bedroom

By Wcbs 880 Newsroom
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- A Queens mother was punched and then forced into a bathroom with her young son during a home invasion robbery, police said Wednesday as they searched for two suspects.

The 41-year-old mom and 3-year-old boy were sleeping in a bedroom at a home near Liberty Avenue and 104th Street in Ozone Park on the night of Feb. 7 when two men stormed in, according to police.

The men punched the woman in her face while demanding cash and jewelry, police said.

The thieves then forced the mom and son into a bathroom and searched the home for valuables, according to police.

The pair fled with $472 in cash, a Samsung cellphone, three rings valued at $2,500, and a pair of earrings worth $475, police said.

The woman suffered bruising to her face and refused medical attention. Her son was not physically injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

