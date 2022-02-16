ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

BYU’s starting 5 doesn’t include an LDS player, likely the first time in the church-owned school’s history

By Alex Vejar
Salt Lake Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleProvo • As Mark Pope prepared to face Loyola Marymount University last Thursday, he knew he needed to make a change to the starting lineup. The BYU men’s basketball had just lost four straight games, and he had been trying to find some way for the Cougars to return to their...

www.sltrib.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ksl.com

How BYU's unique starting lineup is part of school's efforts to 'root out racism'

PROVO — For BYU men's basketball, last week's win over Loyola Marymount was historic for all the right reasons. No, that's not a reference to the end of a four-game losing skid — the first in head coach Mark Pope's three seasons with the Cougars, and one that had been on his mind plenty — though that may be enough history for plenty of people.
PROVO, UT
Deseret News

Tale of two BYU guards, career games

This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night. On the same night on the West Coast, star guards Alex Barcello and Shaylee Gonzales had career-scoring games for their respective BYU men’s and women’s basketball teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Provo, UT
Basketball
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Basketball
Local
Utah College Sports
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
BYU Newsnet

Celebrating Black history in BYU athletics

Several notable Black athletes have led the way throughout the history of BYU athletics, including most recently BYU men’s basketball against Loyola Marymount on Feb. 10, which included the first starting lineup to ever feature four Black players. The first Black athlete to blaze the trail at BYU was...
NFL
KTVB

Boise State basketball: Definition of a trap game

There’s something about playing at Air Force that drives Boise State crazy. It’s the Falcons’ deliberate, back-cutting style of play. It’s the atmosphere in one of the Mountain West’s smallest gyms. It’s the way Air Force can get the Broncos out of rhythm in the middle of the conference season. Boise State has won four straight over Air Force, but they were all in ExtraMile Arena (including the two-game series last year). The last two times the Broncos have been in Colorado Springs, they’ve lost. Is this a trap game, or what? Let’s remember this, though: in 2017, Boise State set a school-record by raining 20 three-pointers on the Falcons and won in Clune Arena 98-70, at the time the most points the Broncos had scored in a Mountain West game. Every once in a while they can go unconscious down there.
BOISE, ID
Daily Evergreen

WSU looks to cool down Sun Devils

WSU will try to continue their two-game win streak against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday night. The Cougs are currently 16-8 and rank fourth in the Pac-12 with an 8-5 record. The Cougars are coming off a weekend sweep, collecting wins against both Southern California schools. Both games against the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans were extremely close.
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Pope
Person
Jesus Christ
247Sports

The Jaylen Clark Tide Lifts All UCLA Boats to Win Over WSU

UCLA is a better, more-talented team than Washington State and, as BRO’s Robert Carpentier wrote in his game preview, if it played up to that capability it would win. The Bruins did just that, especially in a dominant second half, and easily out-distanced the Cougars, 76-56. What was particularly...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado falls to Idaho State, 61-58, in abnormally low scoring game

UNC (14-12, 9-5 Big Sky) lost to Idaho State (6-18, 4-11 Big Sky), 61-58, in an uncharacteristic offensive performance. This was the third-lowest final point total for the Bears with their games against Texas (49) and Washington State (56) being the only games where they scored fewer. The loss comes just days after the Bears’ highest-scoring contest of the season when they scored 100 points, 32 of which came in the last five minutes, against Southern Utah.
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Lds#Lmu#Instagram#Cougars
kslsports.com

CSI Fires Broadcaster After Disparaging Remark Towards SLCC Player

SALT LAKE CITY – The College of Southern Idaho announced the termination of its men’s basketball play-by-play announcer after he made a disparaging comment towards a Salt Lake Community College men’s basketball player. CSI shared the news on Thursday, February 17. The broadcaster’s remark took place during...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
thehivesports.com

Cougar Corner: BYU on the right side of the Bubble

A lot is going on for BYU fans to keep up on, and while the results have been mixed, there’s plenty to smile about in Provo. Next Up: The season begins this week with four games in Port Charlotte, Florida as part of the Snowbird Classic. On Friday, BYU faces Indiana State at 10:30 a.m. MST. On Saturday, the Cougars have a doubleheader against Marshall University, with games at 1:30 and 4:00 p.m. MST. They conclude the trip with a Monday morning game against Ohio State at 10:30 a.m. MST. All games will be broadcast on BYU Radio.
PROVO, UT
eastcountymagazine.org

SDSU MEN'S BASKETBALL: AZTECS DISPENSE WITH UTAH STATE 75-56

February 16, 2022 (San Diego) - Powered by Matt Bradley's game-high 22 points, along with another series of timely runs, opportunistic San Diego State won its fourth game in a row Tuesday after pulling away for a 75-56 victory over Utah State at Viejas Arena. With the win, the Aztecs...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Evergreen

Cougs begin 2022 season in Hawai’i

The WSU baseball team is set to open their 2022 season with a four-game series in Honolulu against the Rainbow Warriors. The first game of the series is set for 8:35 p.m. Friday. The Rainbow Warriors are coming off a 24-26 season, going 16-24 in conference play. Notable wins include...
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy