Transparent Harmon Kardon gramophone speaker adds punchy retro vibe to your living room shelf

As much as I love getting dressed up, and checking out the latest bars and restaurants that are considered ‘trendy’, with my friends on a Saturday night…there’s something about a cozy movie night that I simply cannot resist! Nibbling on popcorn, sipping on some red wine, while watching my favorite Netflix movie – sounds like the ideal weekend plan to me. Whether it’s a rom-com with bae or a horror movie with my girlfriends – I’m always up for a great movie night. But what makes a great movie night truly great – the ideal projector! There are tons of projectors on the market, each one promising immense innovation, top-notch functionality, and sleek looks. Picking a projector to meet your movie-watching needs can be a bit intimidating – hence we’ve curated a collection of innovative yet handy projector designs that promise to provide you with the ultimate movie night. From an FHD projector that lets you watch Netflix on a massive 200-inch display to a portable tripod-inspired projector – these projectors are all you need to watch your favorite movies on the big screen comfortably at home!

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO