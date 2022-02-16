ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Rockets, Blue Bullets Wrap Up Conference Titles

 1 day ago

Rockridge and Knoxville wrapped up their respective conference basketball championships with wins Tuesday night. The Rockets captured a share of the Three Rivers Athletic Conference west division title with an 11-1 record after...

Comments / 0

hoiabc.com

High School Hoops 2-15

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - Metamora wrapped up their Mid-Illini championship season in winning fashion. The Redbirds topped Morton 56-44 behind 15 points each from Zack Schroeder and Tyson Swanson. Elsewhere in the Mid-Illini, Washington cruised past Pekin and East Peoria beat Dunlap. In the Big 12, Peoria Notre Dame closed the regular season with a win over Bloomington.
METAMORA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores for Wednesday, February 16

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball scores for Tuesday, February 15 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Watch “Overtime” live Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sunday’s at 9 a.m. on Fox 39. BOYS REGULAR SEASON SCORESJefferson 37 Belvidere 48Boylan 55 Hononegah 54Harlem 41 East 48Freeport […]
ROCKFORD, IL
kciiradio.com

Strong Finish Pushes Ravens to Semis

Things were still in doubt for the Hillcrest Academy boys basketball team Monday night in their district quarterfinal matchup with Holy Trinity Catholic…until they weren’t, as the Ravens pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 61-36 win. In a game heard on AM and FM KCII, the Crusaders took their only lead of the night early in the first frame at 6-5. Hillcrest was on top 12-8 after one quarter and used a 9-1 run during the second period to go up 29-16 at half. The lead would grow to 16 in the third and just when it looked like the Ravens were going to throw the knockout punch, it was HTC that delivered an 8-0 run to climb back within single digits before the most important exchange of the night. Crusader forward Mike DiPrima, on the floor in the third quarter with four fouls, picked off a Hillcrest pass and was headed the other direction, and hit a running layup after making contact with Raven senior Aiden Krabill. The officials called a charge, so instead of a chance to pull within five after a free throw for HTC, the lead remained at eight, Hillcrest got the ball back and DiPrima’s night was over. They wouldn’t let the Crusaders get any closer from that point. Leading 37-28 starting the fourth, Hillcrest scored 22 of the first 23 in the period to grow their lead as large as 31 before settling on the final 25 point margin. After the game, Hillcrest seniors Krabill, Alex Niemeyer and Noah Miller talked about their game and their roles on the team.
HIGH SCHOOL
State
Oregon State
edglentoday.com

Redbirds Freshman Combo Of Powers and Proctor Lead Way Again, Combine For 38 Points, As Alton Advances With 64-48 Win Over Quincy

EDWARDSVILLE - The Alton freshman duo of Jarius Powers and Kiyoko Proctor led the way for the Redbirds as Powers hit for 21 points and Proctor added 17, with Alyssa Lewis chipping in 16 points as Alton won its first postseason game since 2014 with a 64-48 win over Quincy in the IHSA Class 4A girls basketball regional semifinals Tuesday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym in Edwardsville.
ALTON, IL
Newsbug.info

Watseka honors 1993-94 boys basketball team with Athletic Inspiration Award

The Watseka Community High School gym was filled with some nostalgia and excitement the night of Feb. 11 as the most recent Athletic Inspiration Award was presented. This year the academic foundation honored the 1993-94 Watseka Warriors boys basketball team. Several players and cheerleaders were able to make it to...
WATSEKA, IL
GazetteXtra

Brodhead wraps up unbeaten Rock Valley Conference season

BRODHEAD Talk about putting an exclamation point on a conference championship. That’s exactly what the Brodhead girls basketball team did Thursday night. The Cardinals capped a perfect 18-0 Rock Valley season with a convincing 50-29 victory over Edgerton in a game pitting two state-ranked teams. ...
BRODHEAD, WI
theintelligencer.com

Tigers-Redbirds pushed back to Friday

EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville’s attempt to win an 18th straight regional championship will be on hold for one day. The Class 4A Edwardsville Regional championship game between the Tigers (26-4) and Alton Redbirds (20-6) will now be played at 7 p.m. Friday inside Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium after winter weather moved through the area on Thursday afternoon.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
metropolisplanet.com

Prep Wrap-up

Massac’s Lady Patriots’ season came to an end at Anna on Monday night, Feb. 14, and the seasons for ladies at Joppa and Century ended as well. Joppa fell to Elverado in the Gallatin County regional by a score of 57-38 finishing with a 4-19 record. Again, I...
GALLATIN COUNTY, IL
1650thefan.com

2.17.22 – Metro boys basketball matchups

Tonight in Boys regular season High School basketball. It’s a 4A top-5 showdown as 4th ranked Cedar Falls plays at 3rd ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy. The winner of tonight’s game will be overall champion of the Mississippi Valley Conference. *You can hear all the coverage of tonight’s Tigers...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Girls Basketball
southernillinoisnow.com

Lady Cats Season Ends In Regional Semifinal….Girls Basketball Post Season Scores/Schedules

The Lady Wildcats season ended at 9-17 after their 60-15 loss to top-seed Teutopolis in the Salem 2a Regional Semifinal last night. Salem was outrebounded by the Shoes 36-11. The Lady Cats were led by Kayla Felgenhour with 6 points as the Lady Cats only could muster 6 field goals made the entire game. Salem will say goodbye to their 3 seniors, Kaitlyn Beigeleisan, Allyson Powell and Avery Bass. 4 of the Lady Cats will shoot in the 3-point contest that will be held before Thursday’s championship game.
SALEM, IL
fsurams.com

Women's Basketball Wraps Up MACAC Regular Season Title and Number One Seed with Win over Salem State

Framingham, Mass. - The Framingham State University women's basketball team secured the 2021-22 Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) Regular Season Championship and the top seed in next week's MASCAC Tournament with a 91-70 victory over Salem State this evening at the Athletic Center. THE BASICS:. - Score: Framingham State 91,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Durango Herald

Epstein dives to a pair of conference titles

Durango High School alumna Ruby Epstein (2018) won a pair of gold medals diving at the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship for the Pomona-Pitzer Sagehens Feb on Saturday and Sunday. Epstein won both the 1-meter and the 3-meter diving conference championships, at California Lutheran University. In the women’s 3-meter...
DURANGO, CO
Jamestown Sun

Blue Jays Roundup: Girls hockey wraps up home schedule with a win

Devils Lake might have struck first, but a flurry of five goals from the Blue Jays proved too hard to overcome for the Firebirds. The Jays wrapped up its regular-season home schedule with a 9-2 win over Devils Lake. Jamestown is now 8-11 in the state standings and 9-11 overall. The win has clinched the No. 7 seed for the Blue Jays heading into the 2022 State Tournament next week.
JAMESTOWN, ND
epcan.com

Sports Wrap-Up

MESA RIDGE (MRHS) The Lady Grizzlies won 76-47 when they played at Sierra High School last Saturday (Feb. 5), lost 55-41 when they hosted Colorado Springs Christian last Tuesday (Feb. 8), won 73-25 when they played at Harrison High School on Wednesday and won 67-34 when they played at Widefield Friday in two non-league games and two Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League games.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
kniakrls.com

Pella Girls Win Ugly Postseason Opener

In a game that featured 37 fouls, 46 turnovers and 52 free throws, Pella’s girls basketball team survived a Class 4A opening round regional matchup against Waterloo East last night, 64-51. It was broadcast live on 92.1 KRLS. The Dutch took an 8-4 lead after a cold-shooting first quarter,...
PELLA, IA

