Rockets, Blue Bullets Wrap Up Conference Titles

Things were still in doubt for the Hillcrest Academy boys basketball team Monday night in their district quarterfinal matchup with Holy Trinity Catholic…until they weren’t, as the Ravens pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 61-36 win. In a game heard on AM and FM KCII, the Crusaders took their only lead of the night early in the first frame at 6-5. Hillcrest was on top 12-8 after one quarter and used a 9-1 run during the second period to go up 29-16 at half. The lead would grow to 16 in the third and just when it looked like the Ravens were going to throw the knockout punch, it was HTC that delivered an 8-0 run to climb back within single digits before the most important exchange of the night. Crusader forward Mike DiPrima, on the floor in the third quarter with four fouls, picked off a Hillcrest pass and was headed the other direction, and hit a running layup after making contact with Raven senior Aiden Krabill. The officials called a charge, so instead of a chance to pull within five after a free throw for HTC, the lead remained at eight, Hillcrest got the ball back and DiPrima’s night was over. They wouldn’t let the Crusaders get any closer from that point. Leading 37-28 starting the fourth, Hillcrest scored 22 of the first 23 in the period to grow their lead as large as 31 before settling on the final 25 point margin. After the game, Hillcrest seniors Krabill, Alex Niemeyer and Noah Miller talked about their game and their roles on the team.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO