Retail

AUD/USD moves little post-US Retail Sales, focus remains on FOMC minutes

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD gained traction for the second successive day amid modest USD weakness. Hawkish Fed expectations, upbeat US Retail Sales helped limit any further USD losses. Investors might prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the FOMC meeting minutes. The AUD/USD pair retreated a few pips from the weekly...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

AUD/USD moves back above 0.7200, closer to one-week high amid modest USD pullback

AUD/USD reversed an intraday dip to mid-0.7100s amid the emergence of fresh USD selling. Retreating US bond yields, less hawkish FOMC minutes continued weighing on the greenback. Geopolitical tensions, the risk-off impulse might cap the upside for the perceived riskier aussie. The AUD/USD pair traded with a mild positive bias...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Uncertainty controls Wall Street

Stock indexes are mostly flat as the standoff with Russia and uncertainties about the Federal Reserve's next moves keep everyone in suspense. Investors are still unsure what to make of the situation in Ukraine. The U.S. and NATO say Russia is continuing to build its military forces near Ukraine while Russia says it has sent some troops home.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Battles 0.7200, upside remains favored above 50-DMA

AUD/USD is consolidating the recent rebound from 0.7150 levels. The risk sentiment fares better on hopes for diplomacy over Ukraine tensions. The aussie risks upside, 50-DMA support should hold fort on a daily closing basis. AUD/USD is battling 0.7200, trimming a minor portion of its Asian advance, as bulls turn...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Demand for safety continues, but not for the greenback

Ukraine-Russia conflict continued to dominate the headlines and fueled demand for safe-haven assets, although speculative interest stood away from the greenback. Major pairs remained stable within familiar levels after both countries blamed each other for some shelling that took place early on Thursday in the Donbass territory. The situation escalated...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold and US equities diverge as global risks rise

American stocks declined sharply after Joe Biden delivered a major warning about the crisis in Ukraine. In a press conference, he warned that Russia was on the brink of attacking Ukraine. He claims Russia is engaged in a false flag operation as an excuse to go in. The statement came as the two countries blamed each other for clashes that started on Thursday. The Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 declined sharply while gold and the US dollar rose.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Hoping for the best, waiting for the worst

Tensions mount on the Ukrainian border amid speculation Russia prepares for invasion. US data missed the market's expectations, adding to the increasingly sour mood. EUR/USD is technically neutral, the next directional move will depend on sentiment. The EUR/USD pair seesaws between gains and losses below the 1.1400 threshold, as speculative...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Fear of the Fed raising rates – The Russia/Ukraine situation continue to pressure the equity markets

Financials: March Bonds are currently 1’07 higher at 152’02, down 6 for the week. March 10 Year Notes are 14 higher over night at 126’08, unchanged for the week and 5 Year Notes 7 higher at 117’26.5, down 2 for the week. Yesterday’s release of the prior months FOMC minutes yielded no surprises confirming that rate hikes are coming in the near future, although there will be no specific calendar dates for when this will occur. The Fed will also start trimming its balance sheet of inventory of Bonds and Mortgage backed Securities at a future date. Another market moving event is the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine’s Eastern Border which has been a “hot zone” for years. It appears that Russia continues to build up its military presence despite its claims of the opposite. Fear of this being inflationary pressured Bonds to new recent lows, along with U.S. inflationary data, of 150’12. Yields continue rise with an emphasis on the shorter dated treasuries as the yield curve continues to flatten. Technically, the market tested and traded through the 151’16 support level before rallying above the 152’00 level as the trade seeks the safety of U.S. treasuries. The trend remains down with support now at the weeks low of 150’12. Resistance is now at 154’08.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/INR hovers around 75.00 at make or break level

USD/INR has slipped near 74.90 as geopolitical tensions ease off. The Indian rupee is underpinned against the greenback as the Asian markets rebound. The DXY has remained subdued amid a better mood and ahead of Fedspeak. The USD/INR pair has fallen sharply on Friday as investors cheer the meeting between...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD hits weekly highs, remains limited below 1.3640

GBP/USD hits weekly highs, remains limited below 1.3640. The GBP/USD pair rose to 1.3637, after the beginning of the American session reaching the highest level in a week. Later the pair pulled back toward 1.3600 but still was holding onto gains, for the third consecutive day and about to post the highest close in a month. The pound remains strong and is also up versus the euro as EUR/GBP trades under 0.8350, at the lowest in two weeks after higher-than-expected UK inflation data and also amid concerns regarding the Ukrainian border. Read more...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

EUR/USD is still consolidating around 1.1358. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may start a new decline to reach 1.1320 or even extend this structure down to 1.1255; if to the upside – resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 1.1400. GBP/USD,...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY won’t always be a rising sun

Rising economic activity and lower inflation from Japan could dampen further gains in USD/JPY just as the broad US dollar’s ascent shows signs of stalling. USD/JPY has been the best performing major currency pair over the past twelve months. Past performance, however, is not a guarantee of future performance. Rising economic activity and lower inflation from Japan could dampen further gains in USD/JPY just as the broad US dollar’s ascent shows signs of stalling.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY eases from daily high, trades with modest gains just above 115.00 mark

USD/JPY staged a goodish rebound from a two-week low touched earlier this Friday. A recovery in the risk sentiment undermined the safe-haven JPY and extended support. Subdued USD demand held back bulls from placing aggressive bets and capped gains. The USD/JPY pair retreated a few pips from the daily high...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Key levels stay intact amid geopolitical uncertainty

EUR/USD has been trading in a very narrow range on Friday. Market mood is improving on reports claiming Russia is withdrawing troops. US President Joe Biden will host a meeting with international leaders on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. EUR/USD has been having a tough time making a decisive move in either...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: XAG/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD

XAG/USD is trading at 23.93; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 23.60 and then resume moving upwards to reach 25.15. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 22.65. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 21.75.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD slides to 1.2675-70 region, back closer to weekly low amid softer USD

USD/CAD came under fresh selling pressure on Friday amid renewed USD weakness. A recovery in the global risk sentiment undermined the greenback’s safe-haven status. Retreating crude oil prices did little to weigh on the loonie or lend support to the pair. The USD/CAD pair edged lower through the early...
CURRENCIES

