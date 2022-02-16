Sony wants Bungie’s live-service knowhow – but do we want more live-service games?

Last month, Kenichi Sato, the former CEO of celebrated developer PlatinumGames, stepped down from his position. Immediately afterward, former PlatinumGames VP Atsushi Inaba assumed Sato’s previous role. He was a suitable replacement, considering Inaba served as the CEO of Clover Studio. For some, Clover is PlatinumGames’ spiritual predecessor of sorts, and had created the widely revered Viewtiful Joe, Okami, and God Hand. And since PlatinumGames’ developers have gained a reputation for pushing original ideas and game concepts, it only seems fitting that Inaba would have some ambitious plans of his own. In short, VGC reports that the new CEO of PlatinumGames wants to put out games larger in scope than the ones the company has released so far, and he even hinted that the studio will further explore the live service model after Babylon’s Fall.

