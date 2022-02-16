Controversy surrounds Kamila Valieva's doping case

Figure skater Kamila Valieva controversially took the ice Tuesday for the women’s single short program at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, despite the 15-year-old Russian’s positive test for a banned substance days earlier. Valieva’s presence in the event drew the ire of NBC commentators and former figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, who criticized the International Olympic Committee’s decision to allow Valieva to compete.
During Valieva’s program Tuesday — which vaulted the Russian Olympic Committee skater atop the leaderboard and made her the heavy favorite to win the event (but not receive a gold medal) heading into Thursday’s free skate program...
A complaint issued by Sha'Carri Richardson has captured the attention of the International Olympics Committee. Just ahead of the Summer Olympics, track star Sha'Carri Richardson made waves as she was reportedly poised to take home a medal. Unfortunately, during trials, Richardson tested positive for marijuana and was suspended for one month.
This was not how women's figure skating was supposed to end at the Beijing Winter Olympics. With a doping controversy clouding the second half of the individual event, on Thursday, organizers had already said they would not hold a medal ceremony if the presumed favorite, Russian skater Kamila Valieva, made it to the podium.
(NEW YORK) — The ongoing dilemma in the Winter Games involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, who is under investigation over alleged use of a banned heart medication, has athletes around the world calling foul. And while the circumstances around Valieva’s situation stand out from other sports doping cases,...
Buying and trading pins among Olympics participants – from athletes to volunteers - is a long tradition at the Games as a way of cultural exchange. (Feb. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/942265ac308c4d9885d30c958d7f96e4.
Kamila Valieva’s lawyers say the Russian skater failed a doping test before the Olympics because of contamination from her grandfather's medication. They “brought some doubts about her guilt,” veteran IOC member Denis Oswald said of the lawyers Tuesday, with their possible explanation of accidental rather than deliberate doping with the heart medication trimetazidine.
"Bel-Air' director Morgan Cooper and star Jabari Banks talk about turning "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air" into a drama. (Feb. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/50271d5e767f4eb792d4875188505427.
"Law and Order" franchise stars celebrate the return of the original cast after a 12-year gap. (Feb. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/13725de523d844e88ec5b1690c820ef8.
Manic Street Preachers played a show in Cuba, breaking a hiatus for major Western artists stretching back to 1979. (Feb. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/f779989104ed4c85a39e4fa2b8ade84d.
As people were celebrating (or crying about) Valentine's Day earlier this week, Kodak Black decided to shoot his shot at DreamDoll. Black had publicly expressed his feelings for the Bad Girls Club star-turned-rapper before, as he outright asked her to be his Valentine through Instagram in late January. He doubled down on these sentiments on Monday by uploading a side-by-side photo of them on social media.
Incoming CNN host and former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill is making no secret of her disdain for former NBC sports reporter Michele Tafoya's views opposing critical race theory. The outspoken progressive, who once called former President Trump a White supremacist and his supporters racist, took to Twitter late Wednesday to react to Tafoya speaking out against the radical left-wing policy in an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson.
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The governing body for the U.S. ski and snowboard team confirmed it's investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against snowboardcross coach Peter Foley and of racism against an athlete competing in Beijing. U.S. Ski & Snowboard representatives said it launched the probe after former Olympian Callan Chythlook-Sifsof...
Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
A Norwegian athlete reportedly collapsed from exhaustion seconds after she was inaccurately declared the bronze medalist in the 10km biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. According to the New York Post, Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold was identified as the athlete who fell from exhaustion for the Winter Olympics...
BEIJING — (AP) — If Mikaela Shiffrin exits the Beijing Olympics without a medal, it won't be for lack of trying. Shiffrin plans to enter the team event, which would mean she'd compete in all six Alpine races this year. Of course, starting the events hasn't been the issue. She's failed to finish three of them.
DENVER — A new Olympic women’s figure skating champion will be crowned Thursday following the free skate. Remember the excitement of Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner winning gold in snowboardcross? The freestyle skiers take their turns with the women’s ski cross finals. Medals will also be awarded in women’s freestyle skiing halfpipe.
Ginger Zee took a walk on the wild side with her latest outfit on Good Morning America. The star documented her choice of clothing with a post on Instagram in which she admitted that it was 'risky'. Ginger wore a pair of rust-colored pants and a tight patterned top, but...
(NEW YORK) — The ongoing dilemma in the Winter Games involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, who is under investigation over alleged use of a banned heart medication, has athletes around the world calling foul. And while the circumstances around Valieva’s situation stand out from other sports doping cases,...
Comments / 0