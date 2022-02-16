ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Controversy surrounds Kamila Valieva's doping case

Kamila Valieva skated off the Olympics ice with the lead in...

Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir ‘Uncomfortable’ During Kamila Valieva’s Skate: ‘We Should Have Not Seen This’

Figure skater Kamila Valieva controversially took the ice Tuesday for the women’s single short program at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, despite the 15-year-old Russian’s positive test for a banned substance days earlier. Valieva’s presence in the event drew the ire of NBC commentators and former figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, who criticized the International Olympic Committee’s decision to allow Valieva to compete. During Valieva’s program Tuesday — which vaulted the Russian Olympic Committee skater atop the leaderboard and made her the heavy favorite to win the event (but not receive a gold medal) heading into Thursday’s free skate program...
Pin trading at the Beijing Olympics

Buying and trading pins among Olympics participants – from athletes to volunteers - is a long tradition at the Games as a way of cultural exchange. (Feb. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/942265ac308c4d9885d30c958d7f96e4.
Kamila Valieva Blames Grandfather's Medicine in Doping Scandal

Kamila Valieva’s lawyers say the Russian skater failed a doping test before the Olympics because of contamination from her grandfather's medication. They “brought some doubts about her guilt,” veteran IOC member Denis Oswald said of the lawyers Tuesday, with their possible explanation of accidental rather than deliberate doping with the heart medication trimetazidine.
'Bel-Air' flips the script on original Will Smith hit

"Bel-Air' director Morgan Cooper and star Jabari Banks talk about turning "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air" into a drama. (Feb. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/50271d5e767f4eb792d4875188505427.
'Law and Order' returns for 21st season

"Law and Order" franchise stars celebrate the return of the original cast after a 12-year gap. (Feb. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/13725de523d844e88ec5b1690c820ef8.
On This Day: 17 February 2001

Manic Street Preachers played a show in Cuba, breaking a hiatus for major Western artists stretching back to 1979. (Feb. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/f779989104ed4c85a39e4fa2b8ade84d.
Kodak Black Responds To DreamDoll After She Curves Him On Instagram

As people were celebrating (or crying about) Valentine's Day earlier this week, Kodak Black decided to shoot his shot at DreamDoll. Black had publicly expressed his feelings for the Bad Girls Club star-turned-rapper before, as he outright asked her to be his Valentine through Instagram in late January. He doubled down on these sentiments on Monday by uploading a side-by-side photo of them on social media.
Incoming CNN host Jemele Hill attacks Michele Tafoya for caring about 'made-up' critical race theory

Incoming CNN host and former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill is making no secret of her disdain for former NBC sports reporter Michele Tafoya's views opposing critical race theory. The outspoken progressive, who once called former President Trump a White supremacist and his supporters racist, took to Twitter late Wednesday to react to Tafoya speaking out against the radical left-wing policy in an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson.
What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
Winter Olympics: Athlete Collapses at Finish Line in Scary Moment

A Norwegian athlete reportedly collapsed from exhaustion seconds after she was inaccurately declared the bronze medalist in the 10km biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. According to the New York Post, Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold was identified as the athlete who fell from exhaustion for the Winter Olympics...
WHAT TO WATCH: Shiffrin's last event, figure skating pairs

BEIJING — (AP) — If Mikaela Shiffrin exits the Beijing Olympics without a medal, it won't be for lack of trying. Shiffrin plans to enter the team event, which would mean she'd compete in all six Alpine races this year. Of course, starting the events hasn't been the issue. She's failed to finish three of them.
Ginger Zee makes risky fashion statement as GMA fans weigh in

Ginger Zee took a walk on the wild side with her latest outfit on Good Morning America. The star documented her choice of clothing with a post on Instagram in which she admitted that it was 'risky'. Ginger wore a pair of rust-colored pants and a tight patterned top, but...
