Dr. Sandra Magnus, a former NASA astronaut who was recently elected to the National Academy of Engineering, will talk about her career in engineering and space when she presents “Beyond the Horizon” at 7 p.m. Monday, March 7. The talk will be held in-person and on Zoom from Leach Theatre in Castleman Hall, 10th and Main streets, on the Missouri S&T campus. The event is open to the public. Admission is free, but reservations are required for in-person attendance.

ROLLA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO