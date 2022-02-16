Sage's stock falls 11% on new clinical data for experimental depression drug

An earlier version of this report had the wrong consensus and revenue numbers. It has been corrected. were down 3.7% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company issued new guidance for 2022. Biogen had earnings of $368.2 million, or $2.50 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $357.9 million, or $2.33 per share, in the fourth quarter a year ago. It had adjusted earnings per share of $3.39, against a FactSet consensus of $3.37. Biogen reported revenue of $2.7 billion in the final three months of the year, down from $2.8 billion a year ago. The FactSet consensus was $2.6 billion. Its multiple-sclerosis drug Tysabri remains its top-selling drug, bringing in $512.7 million in revenue in the fourth quarter, while Spinraza, a spinal muscular atrophy treatment, had $440.7 million in sales. The company's Alzheimer's disease drug generated $1 million in sales in the fourth quarter and a total of $3 million in sales for the year since it received approval in the U.S. in June. Biogen also said it expects a recently announced deal with Samsung Biologics Co.

STOCKS ・ 15 DAYS AGO