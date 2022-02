Joergen Graabak anchored Norway to victory in the Nordic combined team event to win his third medal of Beijing 2022 on Thursday (17 February). The 30-year-old Graabak is the only man to have won both the team event and the individual large titles at two Olympic Winter Games and became the first to win four gold medals in Nordic combined. He bows out of Beijing 2022 with three medals from these Games after also winning silver in the normal hill event extending his total tally to six.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO