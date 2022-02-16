ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

European stocks struggle to hold on to gains as Ericsson tumbles over Iraq corruption findings

By Barbara Kollmeyer
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBAh1_0eG5OljQ00
Swedish CEO of the multinational networking and telecommunications company Ericsson Borje Ekholm speaks during his visit at the Vivatech startups and innovation fair, in Paris on May 16, 2019. AFP/Getty Images

European stocks struggled Wednesday, amid sharp losses for heavyweight Ericsson AB, which sank on news of a probe into Iraq dealings, as investors kept an eye as well on geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index

SXXP,

+0.04%

was modestly lower at 467.16, giving up earlier gains driven by technology stocks, on the heels of a positive day on Wall Street. The German DAX

DAX,

-0.28%

and the French CAC 40

PX1,

-0.21%

each slipped 0.1% and the FTSE 100 index

UKX,

-0.07%

fell 0.3%.

Bond yields remained elevated in Europe, following a surge in U.S. bond yields on Tuesday, with that of the 10-year German bund

TMBMKDE-10Y,

0.277%

hovering at the highest since 2018 at 0.299%. The yield on the 10-year gilt

TMBMKGB-10Y,

1.529%

was down 2 basis points at 1.56%, but was also hovering at levels not seen since 2018.

Data from the U.K. showed annual inflation at 5.5%, holding at a three-decade high and at a level not seen since March 1992, chiefly driven by higher energy prices. Oil futures

CL00,

+1.88%

rose on Wednesday amid ongoing uncertainty over whether Russia will invade Ukraine, following a buildup of troops on that country’s borders.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday dampened hopes that Russia had been pulling back some troops, reports of which helped global stocks rally on Tuesday. “At the moment, we have not seen any withdrawal of Russian forces,” he said, adding that they instead observed buildup of those troops.

Thanks to crude oil gains, energy companies were among the best performers, with Shell

SHEL,

+1.99%

SHEL,

+2.39%

up 2.4% and BP

BP,

+1.61%

BP,

+1.88%

rising 1%.

Banks such as HSBC

HSBC,

-0.91%

, down 0.9%, weighed on the downside, but the worst performer and biggest drag was Ericsson

ERIC,

-12.81%

ERIC.B,

-14.41%

, whose shares slumped 9% after the Swedish telecommunications company disclosed serious compliance breeches within its Iraq dealings, including payments that could have ended up in the hands of terrorist group Islamic State.

In December 2019, Ericsson shelled out $1 billion to settle U.S. probes into allegations of bribery in five countries, including Vietnam and China.

Elsewhere, Royal Ahold Delhaize

AD,

-7.12%

shares slid 6% after the Dutch grocer swung to a net profit for the fourth-quarter of 2021, beating market forecasts, but said it expects adjusted earnings per share to fall this year as margins return to historical levels.

Shares of Air Liquide

AI,

+2.68%

surged 3% after the French supplier of industrial gases reported higher 2021 net profit even as it said it faces sustained and higher energy prices. It reported a 14% rise in revenue with activities improving across all areas of the company. The company also proposed a dividend.

Also in the spotlight, shares of Heineken Holding

HEIA,

+1.78%

rose 1% after the beer maker swung to a net profit for 2021, above market expectations. But the Dutch brewer warned that it expects to be significantly hit by inflationary pressures.

“We will offset these input cost increases through pricing in absolute terms, which may lead to softer beer consumption,” the company said.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Dow books biggest drop since November as stocks end sharply lower on renewed Ukraine fears

U.S. stock benchmarks closed sharply lower Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumping more than 600 points, amid renewed worries that Russia may soon invade Ukraine. The Dow ended about 1.8% lower, while the S&P 500 dropped about 2.1% and the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite slid around 2.9%, according to preliminary FactSet data. President Joe Biden told reporters Thursday morning that a Russian invasion could happen in the next "several days." Nearly all of the S&P 500's 11 sectors finished lower in Thursday's slump, with losses led by information technology, preliminary FactSet data show. The Dow's 1.8% slide was its largest daily drop since Nov. 30, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
Reuters

Banking, oil stocks drag FTSE 100 lower as Ukraine tensions weigh

Feb 17 (Reuters) - UK shares fell on Thursday following reports of Ukrainian forces and pro-Moscow rebels trading fire, while weakness in financials and energy stocks further dented sentiment. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) declined 0.9%, extending losses from Wednesday, after data showed consumer prices rose at the fastest annual...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
BBC

Global stocks lower as tensions rise over Ukraine

Global stock markets have dropped amid alarm over rising tensions between Washington and Moscow over Ukraine. In New York, the Dow Jones dropped 1.8%, the S&P 500 slid by more than 2% and the Nasdaq closed nearly 3% lower. The falls came after US President Joe Biden accused Russia of...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Stocks#Technology Stocks#Corruption#Ericsson Ab#Sxxp#German#French#Ftse#Ukx#Nato#Russian#Shell Shel#Bp Bp#1 61#Hsbc Hsbc#14 41#Swedish
Benzinga

Can The 200-Day Moving Average Hold Under Rising Russian Tension And Negative Economic News?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Thursday Market Open) Equity index futures were pointing to a slightly lower open once again as investors appear unsure where to go next. However, news broke from the U.S. State Department that a Russian attack on Ukraine was imminent. The news caused the futures to slide in premarket trading. Outside of geopolitical tensions, a number of economic announcements and earnings announcements are giving investors plenty to sift through.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures end with 2% loss as traders weigh Iran nuclear talks, Russia-Ukraine developments

Oil futures declined on Thursday, posting a loss of 2% as reports of progress in the Iran nuclear talks raised the potential for a release of more oil into the global market. "As the Iranian nuclear talks enter the final stage, we reiterate our view that if a new agreement is indeed reached, the country's exports would likely climb" by 500,000 barrels in six months, and by 1 million barrels in 12 months, analysts at RBC Capital Markets wrote in a Thursday research note. Traders, however, continued to monitor developments tied to a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, which could disrupt global energy supplies. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery fell $1.90, or 2%, to settle at $91.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Stocks Drop As Investors Cut Risk On Ukraine Tension

Asian markets slipped on Friday and gold stood at an eight-month high after an exchange of fire in eastern Ukraine and renewed U.S. warnings of an imminent Russian invasion had investors looking for safety ahead of the weekend. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan,, was down 0.3% in...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
Iraq
MarketWatch

20-year Treasury bond heads for its biggest one-day rally since December amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

The 20-year Treasury bond headed for its biggest rally since December on Thursday amid broad-based demand for the safety of U.S. government debt. The 20-year yield fell roughly 7 basis points to 2.35% in afternoon trading, putting it on pace for its biggest one-day drop since Dec. 3, 2021, when the rate fell 9.3 basis points, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Demand for government paper was fueled by ongoing tensions between Russia and the Ukraine, which sent Treasury yields lower across the board and led to a more than 350 point drop in Dow industrials . The 20-year bond, which was re-introduced in May 2020 for the first time since 1986, currently offers a higher yield than its 30-year counterpart , which traded at 2.3%.
MARKETS
CNBC

Asia-Pacific stocks slide as Russia-Ukraine tensions continue to rattle investors

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific declined in Friday trade, as simmering tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to keep investors on edge. Mainland Chinese stocks slipped in early trade as the Shanghai composite slipped 0.49% and the Shenzhen component edged 0.521% lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.94%.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Asian Shares Mixed as Ukraine Tensions Send US Stocks Lower

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks fell Friday in Asia after a retreat on Wall Street as escalating worries over the possibility Russia may invade Ukraine rattled global financial markets. Benchmarks were moderately lower in Tokyo, Sydney and Hong Kong, but rose in Shanghai. On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 2.1%,...
WORLD
International Business Times

Share Futures Jump, Gold Slips On Hopes For Diplomacy In Ukraine

U.S. and European stock futures bounced back on Friday and selling pressure on Asian shares eased after the U.S. Secretary of State agreed to a meeting with Russia's foreign minister, raising hopes of a solution to the standoff over Ukraine. S&P 500 futures ESc1 jumped 0.7% and Nasdaq futures NQc1...
MARKETS
CNBC

Stock futures are higher after Dow suffers its worst day of the year

Stock futures edged higher in overnight trading Thursday following the Dow Jones Industrial Average's worst day of 2022 as investors dumped risk assets amid geopolitical concerns. Futures on the blue-chip Dow were up by 125 points. S&P 500 futures gained 0.45% and Nasdaq 100 futures edged 0.51% higher. Wall Street...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Yen, Franc on the Back Foot on Hopes of Easing in Ukraine Tensions

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The safe-haven yen reversed course on Friday, giving up some its gains from earlier this week as markets seemed to take cheer from news of talks between the U.S. and Russia about Ukraine, helping other risk-friendly assets including the Aussie dollar. The dollar rose 0.2% on...
WORLD
Reuters

Japanese investors step up overseas asset sales this year

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Japan's domestic investors are selling foreign equities and bonds aggressively this year, on concerns over monetary tightening by the world's major central banks and its impact across global equity and bond markets. Domestic investors have sold a total of 1.58 trillion yen ($13.72 billion) worth overseas...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

96K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy