We certainly won't be going into spoiler territory here, but rest assured that there are plenty of twists and turns in the sequel's complex story, building upon the present day tribal conflicts as well as the events and ramifications of the past. With Zero Dawn unveiling such a fascinating history and constantly presenting you with immense revelations, the sequel was always going to struggle to do better. Forbidden West's narrative may not quite have the same impact as the original, but it still has its fair share of WTF moments, and the way the story is presented is certainly an improvement. Audio logs are still here, but most of the plot is conveyed in a more organic way.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO