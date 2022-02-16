ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free teen night happening at Flamson Clubhouse this Friday

By News Staff
 1 day ago
– The Club For Teens is coming to Paso Robles. The Club is the program for teenage students, 6th-12th grade, through Boys & Girls Club of Mid Central Coast to hang out with their peers in a constructive, fun, and safe environment after school.

This teen night is free for all students in 6th-12th grade, but they must bring a school ID. The Club is hosting some icebreaker activities for the students to get to know each other and start to build friendships outside of their normal school groups. There will also be pizza and other activities.

Any student who is interested in coming can come to the Flamson Site between the hours of 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Students should arrange to be picked up no later than 9 p.m.

Call (805) 257-3080 for details or more information.

