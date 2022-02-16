ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US accuses China of backing away from free-trade commitments

Times Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has accused China of failing to meet its...

www.timesdaily.com

Washington Post

Trump’s trade war with China failed. Why didn’t U.S. companies push back more?

Three years after President Donald Trump launched his signature trade war against China, U.S. tariffs on a wide range of Chinese goods remain in place. China’s purchases of U.S. exports, part of Beijing’s January 2020 deal with the Trump administration, fell far short of promises. In fact, the U.S. logged a $355.3 billion trade deficit with China in 2021 — and China purchased more U.S. goods in 2017, the year before the trade war began, than it did last year.
WRAL News

China rejects US trade complaint, criticizes Washington

BEIJING — China on Thursday rejected a U.S. accusation that Beijing is failing to live up to its market-opening commitments in a new round of complaints as companies wait for the two governments to restart talks on ending a tariff war. The Ministry of Commerce criticized the Biden administration...
Times Daily

EU summit aims to counter China, Russia influence in Africa

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders want to re-engage with African nations and counter the growing influence from China and Russia across the continent during a two-day summit in Brussels. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
AFP

China has expanded statist economic policies over 20 years in WTO: US

China has not adopted the rules of the World Trade Organization even after 20 years' membership, the United States said Wednesday, adding that the world's second-biggest economy had "retained and expanded" its statist approach to the detriment of businesses and workers globally. "China also has a long history of violating, disregarding and circumventing WTO rules to achieve its industrial policy objectives," said an annual report to Congress by the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) Ambassador Katherine Tai, laying out the Biden administration's assessment of China's WTO membership. Based in Geneva, Switzerland, the WTO works to enforce rules governing international trade, including promoting fair competition and open trade. When it joined in December 2001, Beijing said it would embrace those principles, Tai said.
Washington Times

New U.S. sanction rules hit dozens of Chinese firms linked to military

The Treasury Department on Tuesday issued regulations to implement sanctions on 59 Chinese military companies aimed at blocking Beijing from building up its armed forces with cash obtained from U.S. financial markets. The regulations prohibit all U.S. financial and stock companies and individual investors from engaging in securities trading that...
Washington Post

Confirmed: Trump’s big U.S.-China trade deal was a flop

“It just doesn’t get any better than this," President Donald Trump proclaimed in January 2020 as he signed a partial trade deal with China. Mr. Trump heralded the pact as “historic” and “momentous.” He touted his dealmaking abilities for getting China to commit to purchase an extra $200 billion of U.S. products in the next two years.
atlantanews.net

China failed to meet US trade deal terms report

Under the agreement with the Trump-led US government, Beijing was obliged to purchase $200 billion in American goods and services by December 31, 2021. Over the past two years, China bought only 57% of the American goods and services that it had committed to purchasing under the so-called phase-one agreement, which former President Donald Trump boasted was a "historical trade deal." The total was "not even enough to reach its import levels from before the trade war," according to a report by the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE), released on Tuesday.
Reuters

U.S. plans Solomon Islands embassy in push to counter China

NADI, Fiji, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The United States will open an embassy in the Solomon Islands, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday as he committed more diplomatic and security resources into the Pacific as a counter to China's drive for greater influence. Blinken, in Fiji for virtual...
WHIO Dayton

US strategy for Indo-Pacific stresses alliances on China

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A new Biden administration strategy for the Indo-Pacific emphasizes not going it alone in dealing with China's growing influence and ambitions, underscoring the administration's efforts to strengthen security cooperation and other ties with allies and partners in the region. Friday's newly released strategy paper...
americanmilitarynews.com

US, 20 other nations condemn China in new statement

On Tuesday, the United States joined with 20 other nations to condemn Chinese authorities for the “near-complete disappearance of local independent media outlets in Hong Kong.”. In a joint statement, the U.S. State Department said that since enacting its new national security laws over Hong Kong in June 2020,...
Bangor Daily News

Trade war with China shocks Maine company with $300K in new tariffs

Shayne Kemp learned last week that his family’s craft wood company must pay $300,000 in import tariffs by Monday. The small company does not have that kind of money. Kemp, who is vice president of Farmington-based Kemp Enterprises, is concerned for his family and the broader implications for Maine’s wood industry, which has seen products it used to make in abundance move to cheaper overseas production.
Boston Herald

Myers: Congress must help US break free from China’s rare-earth grip

Right now, the United States is completely dependent on China for rare-earth metals. These critical materials are a vital component of almost everything manufactured today, from smartphones and electric vehicles to satellites and fighter planes. Almost every aspect of modern manufacturing uses at least one of these 17 elements — and America’s biggest geopolitical rival can turn off our supply whenever it wants.
NBC News

China angered over Kamala Harris meeting with Taiwan vice president

China has consistently opposed any form of official interaction between the United States and Taiwan, the country's foreign ministry said Friday, after a brief meeting between Vice President Kamala Harris and her Taiwanese counterpart in Honduras. Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.
