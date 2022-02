If you know a young millennial, chances are they've never once had a problem spelling the word "aardvark." They also will never forget that nine times nine is 81, and that having fun isn't hard if you've got a library card. They may not have watched the PBS cartoon "Arthur" – which airs its final episodes on Feb. 21 – in 20 years or more, but pieces of it are more than likely ingrained in their brains, alongside Eminem lyrics and the name Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi.

