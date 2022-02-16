ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
January retail sales surge 3.8% as consumers defy inflation

Times Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Fueled by pay gains, solid hiring and enhanced savings, Americans sharply...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

newschain

January retail sales bounce back after Omicron disruption

Shoppers returned to the high street in droves last month as UK retail sales rebounded after the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and the easing of related restrictions, new figures show. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said sales rose by 1.9% in January, meaning they were 3.6%...
RETAIL
smallbiztrends.com

Inflation “Tipping Point” Reached by Small Business Owners

A new poll shows the extent inflation has had on small businesses. The latest CNBC/SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey confirms that a growing number of small business owners are rising prices to offset increases in supply costs. Inflation “Tipping Point” Reached by Small Business Owners. The overall CNBC/SurveyMonkey Small...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Retail sales bounce back in Great Britain as Omicron fears ease

Retail sales rebounded in January as shoppers returned to the high street after the disruption caused by the Omicron variant eased. Official figures showed that sales increased by 1.9% in Great Britain last month, with much of the boost to sales credited to an increase in the sales of furniture and DIY tools as households refreshed their homes.
BUSINESS
talkbusiness.net

Online grocery use holds steady at 69 million households

An estimated 69 million U.S. households made grocery purchases online in January, ringing up sales of $8.5 billion, according to a Brick Meets Click/Mercatus shopping survey. Overall sales were down 4% from December, and 8.9% lower than a year ago. The drop in usage from December to January was not...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
State
New York State
kion546.com

No end to America’s rising prices: Another inflation measure rose in January

America’s rising prices were unrelenting in January. Another key inflation measure showed prices rising more than expected last month. The producer price index, which tracks average price changes America’s producers get paid for their goods and services over time, rose 9.7% in the 12 months ended in January, not adjusted for seasonal swings, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. That was far higher than economists had expected, albeit a 0.1 percentage point decrease from the revised series high set at the end of 2021.
BUSINESS
KTLA

U.S. wholesale inflation surges again, rising 9.7% from a year earlier

Wholesale inflation in the United States surged again last month, rising 9.7% from a year earlier in a sign that price pressures remain high at all levels of the economy. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — jumped 1% from December. The year-over-year […]
BUSINESS
AFP

US retailers begin 2022 with a big jump in sales

US retail sales boomed in January as shops more than regained ground lost in an unexpected December slump, despite high inflation, according to government data released Wednesday. Retail sales rose 3.8 percent last month, the Commerce Department said, double what was expected and a dramatic reversal of the 2.5 percent decline in December, which was worse than originally reported. "The strength of this rebound adds credence to the idea that December sales were weak largely because people pulled holiday purchases forward, fearing shortages of popular items," Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said, adding that the sales forecast better-than-expected growth in the first quarter. The White House cheered the data, saying on Twitter that it shows how President Joe Biden "has taken concrete action to get Americans back to work, battle Covid-19, and address supply chain issues, helping our economy continue to build on what has already been a historic period of growth."
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. producer prices surge in January

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in January as supply chains remained snarled, another sign that high inflation could persist through much of this year. The producer price index for final demand jumped 1.0% last month after climbing 0.4% in December, the Labor Department...
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Forget stagflation. Retail sales point to a “boomflation” economy.

The latest data on retail sales for January, out Wednesday, shows that people are spending a lot on a wide range of things. The increase was 3.8% month over month, the biggest gain since March. But the number is not adjusted for inflation, so does it mean we are buying more, or just paying more?
BUSINESS
Financial World

US retail sales race to record as economy shows dubious resilience ahead of rate hike

In what could be viewed as a courtesy to a number of pandemic-driven stimulus before and after the November 2020 US Presidential election with US households wealth hovering to a record in expense a caustic budget deficit what would more likely to require another debt-ceiling for the US Treasury from the Federal Reserve in a near term, US retail sales jumped by the most in more than ten months in January, as purchase of motor vehicles alongside other goods led the tallies.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

US producer prices outpace forecasts, some see peak in core inflation soon

Wholesale price inflation in the US continued rising at a brisk pace last month amid big gains both at the headline and core level. According to the Department of Labor, in seasonally adjusted terms, so-called final demand inflation jumped at a month-on-month pace of 1.0% in January, doubling the consensus forecast.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Wholesale prices jump 9.7% in January, further evidence of red-hot inflation

Wholesale prices accelerated again in January as strong consumer demand and pandemic-related supply chain snarls continued to fuel the highest inflation in decades. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level before it reaches consumers, surged 9.7% in January from the year-ago period, slightly below the 12-year high of 9.8% notched in November and December. But in an unexpected turn, prices rose 1% in January on a monthly basis – well above the revised gain of 0.4% in December.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

CPG cutback may not be consumers’ first response to inflation

This is the best article I saw in recent days relevant to CPG companies — Just Food described how consumer behavior will likely change in response to sharp inflation in food prices. The good news for CPG companies is that history shows that consumers will cut back on eating out at restaurants (first trading down from higher-end restaurants to midrange and then to fast food restaurants) before cutting back on grocery purchases. Therefore, the trading down from national CPG brands to private label brands will likely represent a secondary phase of consumers’ response to inflation after consumers have already engaged in more obvious ways to cut back, which may be a reason why most of the large CPG companies have not (yet?) reported a market share loss to private label brands.
BUSINESS

