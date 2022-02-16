UConn men seek home payback, starting with Seton Hall

Connecticut guard Andre Jackson (44) has his shot blocked by Seton Hall center Ike Obiagu during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Newark, N.J. Seton Hall won 90-87 in overtime. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Adam Hunger

If the proverbial dish of revenge does indeed have to be served cold, the UConn men’s basketball team has picked a good week to seek it.

The Huskies, who lost road games at Seton Hall and Xavier already this season, host both teams this frigid week in search of a little payback. The effort begins tonight when No. 24 UConn welcomes Seton Hall to Storrs (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

UConn suffered a 90-87 loss to Seton Hall on Jan. 8 in Newark, New Jersey. It’s fair to say Seton Hall alum Dan Hurley would like his Huskies to return the favor tonight.

“February basketball, playing big games back in the Big East — this is what makes basketball special at a place like UConn,” the coach told the New Haven Register Monday.

UConn (17-7) currently sits in third place in the Big East, tied with Creighton at 8-5 in league play.

Although UConn has some difficult games remaining, including against league heavyweight Villanova, the majority of its games down the stretch are at home.

“We have two in Gampel this week. That’s something we’ve talked about. We close with four out of the six at home, which is nice,” Hurley said.

Fresh off a 63-60 win over St. John’s Sunday, the Huskies are anxious to create some momentum as the regular season winds down, not to mention exact some revenge.

“We’re looking forward to it a lot. It’s a home game, in Gampel, so we can’t wait to get them back,” UConn guard Tyrese Martin said of the Pirates. “They’re playing good but we’re going to make sure we carry over from the (St. John’s) game into the next game.”

The Huskies would certainly like to see center Adama Sanogo’s offensive struggles not carry over from Sunday. But the sophomore still made a big play down the stretch in that one, which Hurley was quick to note.

“Adama had a bad game from an offensive standpoint, really struggled, but then the huge block. That’s a winning play,” Hurley said. “We haven’t been doing that.”

Injury update

UConn junior forward Akok Akok, who has missed the Huskies’ last four games with a foot injury, could be out for perhaps another week of action, Hurley told reporters Monday.

In 20 games this season, 13 off the bench, Akok is averaging 3.9 points and 3.6 rebounds.

Partying with Phil

The UConn men’s basketball team, which was around for Phil Knight’s 80th birthday party, received an invite to the Nike co-founder’s 85th bash on Monday.

The Huskies will be among the 16 men’s teams to play in the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational, or PK85 for short, in Portland, Oregon, Nov. 24-27.

There will be two eight-team tournaments for the men, with games taking place at the Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The field for one tournament includes Alabama, Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oregon, Portland, UConn, and Villanova.

Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia, and Xavier will battle in the concurrent event.

All of the games will be televised by one of the ESPN networks.

UConn lost two of its three games in the PK80 in 2017, beating Oregon before losing to Michigan State and Arkansas.