As the Flyers continue to flounder, the story of the season shifts to the imminent departure of Claude Giroux. Giroux, the team’s captain and second all-time leading scorer, is out of contract and will almost certainly be traded to a contending team in need of depth in the top six forward spots and on the powerplay. As his time in orange and black winds down, Giroux will be the subject of countless career retrospectives as one of the best ever Philadelphia Flyers. Where on that list does he land, though?

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO